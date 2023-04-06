Griffins Conclude Regular Season with Fan Appreciation Night

Grand Rapids Griffins gather after a goal

Friday, April 14, 2023 vs. Rockford IceHogs

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Huntington Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Huntington Bank: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a mystery bag filled with different promotional giveaway items from this year and previous seasons.

Post-Game Jersey Auction: The Griffins will auction off their 2022-23 crest jersey that have been worn on occasion this season. A select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A select number of game-worn jerseys will be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app.

"Put A Lid On It" Bike Giveaway: 10-year-old Bre'El Phillips of Wyoming will receive a new bike during the second intermission, courtesy of the Griffins' "Put A Lid On It" helmet safety program presented by Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Her name was chosen at random from several hundred children who visited griffinshockey.com during the past year and made a pledge to always wear their helmets when riding bikes. For more information on the program or to make a helmet pledge, visit griffinshockey.com/putalidonit .

"Women in Sports" Panel Discussion: The Griffins will host a "Women in Sports" panel discussion from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the banquet rooms at Van Andel Arena. Olympic referee Sara Strong, Grand Valley State University athletic director Keri Becker, Olympic gold medalist Lisa Brown-Miller, and head coach of West Michigan Pro Volleyball Cathy George will be featured on the panel. All tickets purchased for the discussion will also provide admission to the Griffins-IceHogs game at 7 p.m. For more information, visit griffinshockey.com/women-in-sports or email dray@griffinshockey.com.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy tickets online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

