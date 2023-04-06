Abbotsford Canucks vs Ontario Reign Series Preview

Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks' regular season is coming to a close with one more homestand at the Abbotsford Centre. Abbotsford will face the Ontario Reign for two final games of the regular season. Abbotsford, who clinched their playoff spot last week, are neck-and-neck with the Colorado Eagles for third place in the Pacific Division (37-23-3-4). The Ontario Reign are still on the hunt for their playoff spot, currently sitting in sixth in the Pacific Division (33-29-4-1), and need just two more points on San Jose to clinch their spot.

Abbotsford just needs one more point on the Bakersfield Condors to secure their home ice advantage for round one.

Abbotsford is coming off back-to-back wins against the Manitoba Moose which saw John Stevens have an AHL career night for assists (3) and Jett Woo with two goals and an assist over both nights. Arturs Silovs and Spencer Martin each started one game, with Silovs denying 25 of Manitoba's 27 shots and Martin denying 40 of 41. After their April 1st game, rookie Arshdeep Bains now has four goals in six games, a third of his total tally so far this season (12).

Ontario has gone 0-3 since the last time they met with Abbotsford, two weeks ago. Their 4-0 shutout loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds was bookended by two losses to the Colorado Eagles. In their most recent 2-1 loss to Colorado, Lias Andersson scored Ontario's lone goal, his 28th of the season, with leading Ontario scorer T.J. Tynan picking up the assist. The two also connected for the opening goal of their earlier 4-1 loss against the Eagles a few days prior. Goalie Cal Petersen started all three games, denying 68 of the 78 shots he faced with a 0.872 save percentage across the three.

The last time Abbotsford and Ontario met, Ontario swept the series at Toyota Arena. The first match-up, a 4-1 loss for Abbotsford, Chase Wouters scored Abbotsford's only goal, with the assists to Jett Woo and Brady Keeper. Nine different Ontario players picked up a point, including blueliner Cameron Gaunce who netted his first goal of the season. Two nights later, Marc Gatcomb and Arshdeep Bains both tallied a goal in their 3-2 overtime loss, with Ontario's Tyler Madden scoring the overtime winner.

Since the last time Abbotsford and Ontario met, a few changes have been made to Abbotsford's roster. Vancouver signed forward Max Sasson who made his Abbotsford debut on March 30th against Manitoba. The same night, newly signed blueliner Andy Carroll also made his professional debut.

Special Teams:

Power Play %

ABB: 18.5%, ONT: 21.3%

Power Play Goals For

ABB: 50, ONT: 58

Penalty Kill %

ABB: 89.8%, ONT: 84.1%

Fast Facts:

Abbotsford's newest addition Andy Carroll picked up his first career AHL point with an assist on Arshdeep Bains' game-winner against Manitoba last Saturday.

Spencer Martin recorded his first shutout of the season against the Ontario Reign at the Abbotsford Centre just three weeks ago, with Abbotsford sweeping the two-game series.

Ontario's T.J. Tynan continues to lead the league in assists with 66 and sits just third in total scoring.

Ontario recently signed NCAA free agents Alex Laferriere and Ture Linden to tryout agreements. Linden could see his first career AHL game this weekend.

Abbotsford's last series of the regular season is three home games against the Calgary Wranglers on April 12th, 14th, and 15th.

If Abbotsford clinches home ice advantage, round one of playoffs will take place on April 19th, 21st, and 23rd, all at 7PM.

