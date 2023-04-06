Stromgren Settling In

The newest member of the Flames' organization, William Stromgren, is settling in nicely to his new surroundings in Calgary.

After signing his entry-level deal on March 29, the Flames' 2021 second-round draft pick (45th Overall) will be with the Wranglers for the remainder of the season and he's excited for the opportunity.

"It's awesome," said Stromgren. "Just excited to come over here and start practicing with these guys. I mean, it's a dream come true and can't ask for nothing more than this."

Stromgren appeared in 45 games for Brynas IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this season, registering three goals and eight points. He was also a member of Team Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, registering one assist in seven games.

The 19-year-old is a strong skater, with good puck-handling ability and a quick release, and he is hoping to build on his skillsets to help bolster the Wranglers offence for the remainder of the season.

"Offensive play," Stromgren explained, when asked about his game. "I like to have the puck and like to make plays."

Stromgren spent time at Flames development camp this past summer, so he has some familiarity with the group already, which has helped with his transition since arriving in town last week.

"Should be a fun time. Get to know the guys here and have a good offseason with the boys here and just get stronger."

