Ads to Host Dog Day, Bender Bobblehead on Friday Night

April 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - This Friday's game is for the Dogs. Literally.

When the Admirals host the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena, fans can bring their dogs to the game for Sendik's Dog Day! Dog tickets are just $5 and $3 from every dog ticket sold will go back to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) of Waukesha. Corresponding human tickets are just $17.

In addition, the first 3,000 humans through the doors will take home a bobblehead of Admirals Rink Dog Bender, courtesy of PCI! Click here for a high rez photo of the Bender Bobblehead.

Fans bringing their dog(s) to the game should enter the Panther Arena through the State St. entrance on the North side of the building. All dog tickets (along with their owner) will be located on the West Side of the building in sections 404-412. The Admirals and Panther Arena will supply watering stations for the dogs on the concourse, but only human food is available for purchase.

In addition, there will be Admirals-themed dog merchandise dog toys, collars, and leashes available in the Arena Team Store and in merchandise kiosks located on the main concourse on the west side of the building.

This is the second Dog Day of the season, and the 14th year overall that the Admirals have hosted a Dog Day game.

Fans can purchase human or dog tickets at the team's website: www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

