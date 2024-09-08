Toronto FC Loan Alonso Coello to Toronto FC II
September 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has loaned midfielder Alonso Coello to Toronto FC II ahead of today's match against New England II at Gillette Stadium with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The match will be available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Toronto FC retains the right to recall the player at any time during the MLS regular season.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC loan midfielder Alonso Coello to Toronto FC II of MLS NEXT Pro.
Check out the Toronto FC II Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 8, 2024
- Toronto FC Loan Alonso Coello to Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Earn Important Points in Chicago, Earn Shootout Win against Fire II - FC Cincinnati 2
- Chicago Fire FC II Returns Home with Draw against FC Cincinnati 2 - Chicago Fire FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC II Stories
- Toronto FC Loan Alonso Coello to Toronto FC II
- Toronto FC II Fall at Home to Huntsville City FC
- Toronto FC II (2) - Huntsville City FC (3) Postgame Summary
- Toronto FC II and Luca Accettola Agree on Mutual Contract Termination
- TFC II Road Match against New York City FC II Rescheduled to September 11