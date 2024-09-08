Rapids Academy's Maxwell Simpson Nets his First Professional Goal in a 1-3 Loss to St. Louis CITY2

September 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 (6-13-4, 23 pts.) fell to St. Louis CITY2 (15-6-3, 49 pts.) in a 1-3 results on Sunday afternoon at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Despite an early goal from Rapids Academy's Maxwell Simpson, the Rapids could not hold on to the lead and relinquished three points to one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

The game kicked off in the early minutes with the Rapids finding the opening goal of the afternoon in just the ninth minute. Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan won a ball in the midfield and sent a long through ball to Simpson at the top of the box. The Academy midfielder took one touch in space and sent a left-footed shot over the shoulder of the St. Louis keeper. The goal marked the first of Simpson's professional career.

Before the half was up, St. Louis earned a corner kick opportunity in the 42nd minute, which Brendan McSorley converted into an equalizer.

McSorley was quick to get on the ball in the second half, sending in his second of the afternoon in the 54th minute to put the away side up by one.

Despite strong efforts from the Rapids attack, CITY2 ultimately sealed the game in the 88th minute with one last goal from Michael Wentzel.

Rapids 2 will return home to face off against Sporting KC II on Sunday, September 15. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. MT at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

Notable:

Rapids Academy midfielder Maxwell Simpson scored his first professional goal during his first start of the season during today's match against St. Louis CITY2.

Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan added his second assist of the season on Simpson's opening goal.

First Team defender Daniel Chacón made his return from an ACL injury during today's Rapids 2 match against CITY2. The last match Chacón played for the club was Rapids 2's game against The Town FC (Earthquakes II) on April 16, 2023.

Rapids Academy forward Peter Venegas made his professional debut during tonight's match against St. Louis CITY2.

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 HEAD COACH ERIK BUSHEY

On the match...

"Yeah, a lot of hard work. We were sad because it didn't equate to the result. A lovely start to the game - I felt we were on the front foot, I felt we had control of the game. Yes, it was a short period - 15, 20 minutes, we begin to fade a little bit at that point, it turns a little bit more into a battle, which St. Louis is very good at. The late goal on a set piece is disappointing for us. Half time comes and it's a chance to collect ourselves and go back out and fight and I think we did that. The soccer that we started the game with, we weren't able to sustain for long enough. We probably didn't have enough of those spells in the second half but one thing we did put forth was energy and effort. We had a lot of moving pieces in this game, a lot of guys responded very well. It's another tough result but it's a genuine feeling, my pride in the players and the work that they put forth. I feel that we gave of ourselves and didn't get what we needed. If every player feels that way - leave the stadium here with sadness but not necessarily regret, don't hang the head. We gave of ourselves but we didn't get what we wanted. We move forward and that is what we are going to try to do, move forward."

On Maxwell Simpson's goal and how it changed the match...

"Again, some moving pieces in terms of the lineup, some changes, a couple first starts in there. That was a wonderful goal with both Colton [Swan] and Max [Simpson] playing a role in that. It was great, maybe for them specifically, maybe for the group a little bit - it calms some of the nerves, it bolsters the confidence a little bit. It also woke up the opponent and their energy to press higher became more immediate - the amount of balls they looked to play in behind. If they didn't play it directly behind, they would look to make a pass wide and play it in behind - they are good at it. They deserve credit for changing the game and they deserve credit in not allowing us to sustain our initial quality in our soccer. Again, the late goal is a bit deflating but I think we can look back at our first half and say we can feel good about it. We know the game is going to be difficult, 1-1 at the half - so be it, move on. 1-0 would have been better if we could just scrap and get our way out of that and say okay, here is what is next. It didn't happen that way but for me, it was a positive start and enough to say a positive first half, just a disappointing end."

COLORADO RAPIDS ACADEMY MIDFIELDER MAXWELL SIMPSON

On the match...

"It was a good match, just unlucky in the end. We had a good performance, good moments and we just weren't able to come out on top. Super excited to make my first professional start and get my first goal."

On scoring his first professional goal...

"It meant the world to me and I am obviously super blessed to be able to score it. It being so early gave us a lot of momentum and we were able to carry that through for a good amount of the game. We just came up unlucky in a couple of moments and we have to clean those up for the next games moving forward. I think if we clean those up we will be in good shape. It meant the world to be able to score."

On how his time in the Rapids Academy has helped him grow...

"I have been in the Academy since I was 10-years-old. It has really helped me in pushing me every day, the coaching staff, the players, the environment and everything. There is always that desire to keep pushing to the next level and for a long time in the Academy, it has been how can I play up a year or play up two years. I was fortunate to be able to do that and recently, we have been super fortunate that it's not too far for us to push to the professional level. To be able to do that means a ton and the Academy is obviously a huge influence and pushes me every day to get better and ultimately is the reason I am here."

