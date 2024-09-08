Sporting KC II Slips to 2-1 Defeat at LAFC 2

September 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II (8-11-5, 28 points) slipped to a 2-1 defeat at LAFC 2 (11-7-6, 39 points) in a scorching hot Sunday afternoon match at Titan Stadium in Fullerton, California. Maouloune Goumballe notched his eighth goal of the season midway through the first half on a nifty turn inside the 18.

For a second straight match, head coach Benny Feilhaber's defense remained the same. Ryan Schewe started in goal while Ian James, Chris Rindov and Leo Christiano played in front of him. Shane Donovan reentered the starting XI alongside Danny Flores, both playing holding mid.

Medgy Alexandre, California native Sebastian Cruz and Kamron Habibullah manned the midfield while Goumballe and Avila started up top.

The home side got off to a quick start, rattling the post just two minutes into the contest, with the first shot of the match in the second minute. Their first corner then won out of the air but headed off target.

SKC II's first forward attack came from the eventual goal scorer, Goumballe, in the seventh. After a miscue from LAFC 2's centerback, the attacker won the ball and broke for goal. A retreating defender was able to cut down his angle and redirected the attempt away. Back in the defensive third, Christiano did very well to block away a deep cross. LAFC got back on the ball but sent a skipping off the mark.

In the 17th Habibullah lined a shot up from range, hitting it with pace. The ball took a wicked deflection off the back of a defender and wound up as SKC II's first of 10 corners. On said corner, Rindov rose above the pack and met the ball in midair, heading it goalward, inches over the net. Cruz then tested David Ochoa with a shot from the endline that the keeper was wise to. The former Real Salt Lake keeper would go on to make nine saves, playing a major role in LAFC 2's win.

SKC II remained on the attack as the clock rolled past the 20th minute. Goumballe tested Ochoa with a look at the lower right corner of the net. Ochcoa got a mit to it and tapped it around his near post before rising up with Avila for a loses ball in the box and coming up worse for wear. He was able to continue after the awkward landing.

The breakthrough came in the 28th minute after Goumballe brilliantly turned his defender inside out at the top of the box before thundering a shot into the back of the net. The goal gives him eight on the season, tied for the second most on the team with Avila.

LAFC 2 responded in the 34th with a firecracker, left-footed strike that bashed off the crossbar and out of play. The match slowed for a bit but picked right back up before halftime. A shot from in close with expertly defended by Cruz who made a key intervention on the doorstep. A minute later a chipped cross was snagged out of the air by a charging Ochoa, who played the ball quickly downfield. Luis Muller, who has his fair share of chances in the match, nearly equalized with a free header, however it flashed wide.

Schewe then made a save in stoppage time on a half volley after a clearance was not blasted away from danger. Ochoca denied Goumballe moments later with an immaculate stop. Rindov saw yet another corner go wanting and the halftime whistle came as a relief to both sides.

The home side leveled just three minutes into the second when Matias Wanchope Quiros found the back of the net after a set piece from the left sideline. Christiano got involved in the attack from open play, testing his range with a wicked effort barely over the crossbar. LAFC 2 got their match-winner in the 56th when Nick Sullivan dove to meet the ball inside the six and found the back of the net from an Edward Berumen cross.

Feilhaber made two changes in the 62nd with Carson Klein and Jonathan Robinson entering for Alexandre and James. Ethan Bryant and Cielo Tschantret then came on for Donovan and Flores in the 75th. A minute later Ochoa somehow denied a Habibullah free kick from the middle of the attacking third, pushing his shot wide with one hand. The final SKC II swap came in the 82nd with Johann Ortiz replacing Habibullah. The last true attacking chance came off a cheeky strike from Bryant on a restart from long-range. Ochoa once again blocked the shot with two hands and LAFC 2 earned three points at home.

SKC II's next match will see them conclude a three-match road trip when they take on Colorado Rapids 2 next Sunday in the Centennial State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Sporting KC II 1-2 LAFC 2

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II (8-11-5, 31 points) 1 0 1

LAFC 2 (11-7-6, 39 points) 0 2 2

Sporting Kansas City II: Ryan Schewe; Ian James (Jonathan Robinson 62'), Chris Rindov, Leo Christiano; Danny Flores (Cielo Tschantret 75'), Shane Donovan (Ethan Bryant 75'); Sebastian Cruz, Kamron Habibullah (Johann Ortiz 82'), Medgy Alexandre (Carson Klein 62'); Beto Avila, Maouloune Goumballe

Subs Not Used: Jacob Molinaro, Haris Alisah, Demarre Montoute, Mason Visconti

LAFC 2: David Ochoa; Edward Berumen (Javier Hernandez 90+2'), Decarlo Guerra, Christian Alejandro Diaz (David Soto 46'), Christopher Luis Jamie; Bryan Moyado (Gavin Zambrano 56'), Matias Wanchope Quiros (Dempsey Resich 56'), Adrian Aguilar; Nick Sullivan, Luis Muller, Charles Rosenthal (Bajung Darboe 82')

Subs Not Used: Marius Aiyenero, Dylan Auffret, Emir Ponciano

Scoring Summary:

SKC - Maouloune Goumballe 8 (unassisted) 28'

LAFC - Matias Wanchope Quiros 1 (Adrian Aguilar) 48'

LAFC - Nick Sullivan 3 (Edward Berumen) 56'

Misconduct Summary:

LAFC - Christian Diaz (yellow card; unsporting conduct) 31'

LAFC - Decarlo Guerra (yellow card; unsporting conduct) 35'

SKC - Leo Christiano (yellow card; unsporting conduct) 45'

LAFC - Gavin Zambrano (yellow card; simulation) 64'

Match Statistics

Stat SKC LAFC

Shots 22 15

Shots on Goal 10 3

Saves 9 1

Fouls 11 18

Offsides 2 4

Corner Kicks 10 6

Referee: Mark Verso

Assistant Referee: CJ Koll

Assistant Referee: Conrado Garcia

Fourth Official: Osvaldo Delgado Landeros

