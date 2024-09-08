Huntsville City FC Falls 2-0 Against Inter Miami CF II

September 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club fell 2-0 against Inter Miami CF II at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. The result eliminates Huntsville from playoff contention.

The Boys in Blue will be back in action on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. CT against Atlanta United 2 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can see the game at the club's official watch party at Innerspace Brewing Company.

Notes:

Huntsville CityFC

is eliminated from playoff contention

have conceded two or fewer goals in six straight matches

Tyler Pasnik made his first appearance since Aug. 10

Joey Skinner

made his 40th all-time appearance for Huntsville City FC

becomes the third player to make 40 appearances for Huntsville City FC (Jony Bolaños, Ollie Wright)

Tristan Tropeano made his Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium debut

Ollie Wright served as team captain for the first time

Box Score:

Huntsville City FC (6W-13L-5D, 0SOW, 23 pts.) vs. Inter Miami CF II (11W-7L-6D, 0SOW, 39 pts.)

Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville, Ala.

Final Score:

HCFC: 0

IMII: 2

Scoring Summary:

IMII: Alejandro Flores (A: Yuval Cohen) 10'

IMII: Ryan Carmichael (A: Nykolas Sessock) 71'

Discipline:

IMII: Samuel Basabe (caution) 5'

HCFC: Jordan Knight (caution) 37'

IMII: Jose Casas de Abadal (caution) 54'

HCFC: Jordan Knight (ejection, second yellow) 73'

Lineups:

HCFC Starters: Bryan Dowd, Jordan Knight, Joey Akpunonu, Chris Applewhite, Julian Gaines, Woobens Pacius, Dominic Gasso (Will Perkins 77'), Ollie Wright (C) (Tyler Pasnik 83'), Ethan O'Brien (Isaiah Jones 83'), Axel Picazo (Joey Skinner 63'), Adem Sipić (Tristan Tropeano 63')

Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Joel Sangwa, Tomás Ritondale, Faiz Opande

IMII Starters: Owen Finnerty, Samuel Basabe, Giovanni Ferraina Marchetti, Tyler Hall (Tye Barton 84'), Nykolas Sessock, Alejandro Flores, Jose Casas de Abadal, Ricardo Montenegro, Ryan Carmichael (Bryan Destin 89'), Yuval Cohen (Mateo Saja Dulce 89'), Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (Cesar Abadia-Reda 82')

Substitutes: Macus Steinhaesuer, Derrek Martinez, Mateo Turletti

Attendance: 4,056

