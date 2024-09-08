Huntsville City FC Falls 2-0 Against Inter Miami CF II
September 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club fell 2-0 against Inter Miami CF II at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. The result eliminates Huntsville from playoff contention.
The Boys in Blue will be back in action on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. CT against Atlanta United 2 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can see the game at the club's official watch party at Innerspace Brewing Company.
Notes:
Huntsville CityFC
is eliminated from playoff contention
have conceded two or fewer goals in six straight matches
Tyler Pasnik made his first appearance since Aug. 10
Joey Skinner
made his 40th all-time appearance for Huntsville City FC
becomes the third player to make 40 appearances for Huntsville City FC (Jony Bolaños, Ollie Wright)
Tristan Tropeano made his Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium debut
Ollie Wright served as team captain for the first time
Box Score:
Huntsville City FC (6W-13L-5D, 0SOW, 23 pts.) vs. Inter Miami CF II (11W-7L-6D, 0SOW, 39 pts.)
Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville, Ala.
Final Score:
HCFC: 0
IMII: 2
Scoring Summary:
IMII: Alejandro Flores (A: Yuval Cohen) 10'
IMII: Ryan Carmichael (A: Nykolas Sessock) 71'
Discipline:
IMII: Samuel Basabe (caution) 5'
HCFC: Jordan Knight (caution) 37'
IMII: Jose Casas de Abadal (caution) 54'
HCFC: Jordan Knight (ejection, second yellow) 73'
Lineups:
HCFC Starters: Bryan Dowd, Jordan Knight, Joey Akpunonu, Chris Applewhite, Julian Gaines, Woobens Pacius, Dominic Gasso (Will Perkins 77'), Ollie Wright (C) (Tyler Pasnik 83'), Ethan O'Brien (Isaiah Jones 83'), Axel Picazo (Joey Skinner 63'), Adem Sipić (Tristan Tropeano 63')
Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Joel Sangwa, Tomás Ritondale, Faiz Opande
IMII Starters: Owen Finnerty, Samuel Basabe, Giovanni Ferraina Marchetti, Tyler Hall (Tye Barton 84'), Nykolas Sessock, Alejandro Flores, Jose Casas de Abadal, Ricardo Montenegro, Ryan Carmichael (Bryan Destin 89'), Yuval Cohen (Mateo Saja Dulce 89'), Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (Cesar Abadia-Reda 82')
Substitutes: Macus Steinhaesuer, Derrek Martinez, Mateo Turletti
Attendance: 4,056
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 8, 2024
- Revolution II Play Toronto FC II to a 2-2 Draw on Sunday - New England Revolution II
- Huntsville City FC Falls 2-0 Against Inter Miami CF II - Huntsville City Football Club
- Inter Miami CF II Secures Victory on the Road Against Huntsville City FC - Inter Miami CF II
- Rapids Academy's Maxwell Simpson Nets his First Professional Goal in a 1-3 Loss to St. Louis CITY2 - Colorado Rapids 2
- Sporting KC II Slips to 2-1 Defeat at LAFC 2 - Sporting Kansas City II
- Chattanooga FC Defeats Columbus Crew 2 to Boost Playoff Hopes - Chattanooga FC
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Cascadia Rival Timbers2 on Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
- Toronto FC Loan Alonso Coello to Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Earn Important Points in Chicago, Earn Shootout Win against Fire II - FC Cincinnati 2
- Chicago Fire FC II Returns Home with Draw against FC Cincinnati 2 - Chicago Fire FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville City Football Club Stories
- Huntsville City FC Falls 2-0 Against Inter Miami CF II
- Huntsville City FC to Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night Sunday, September 8
- Huntsville City FC Update
- Pat Cooper Band to Perform Friday Night Concert at Inaugural Tennessee Valley Auto Fest
- Huntsville City FC Falls 2-1 at Orlando City B