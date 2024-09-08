Tacoma Defiance Hosts Cascadia Rival Timbers2 on Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium
September 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (11-8-4, 39 points) hosts Timbers2 (6-7-10, 32 points) on Sunday, September 8 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
Tacoma is coming off a 2-1 win over LAFC2 behind two goals from Chris Aquino, who leads the team with 10 on the season.
Tacoma currently sits in second place in the Pacific Division with 39 points, while Timbers2 sits in sixth place with 32 points. Defiance and Timbers2 have faced off twice already this season, with each club winning its respective home contest.
Defiance forward Osaze De Rosario has been called up to Guyana for a pair of 2024-2025 Concacaf Nations League fixtures.
Following Sunday's match, Tacoma hosts Real Monarchs on Friday, September 13 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com
Talent: Mark Schoenster
Tacoma Defiance with possession
