Inter Miami CF II Secures Victory on the Road Against Huntsville City FC

September 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II secured three valuable points during their visit to Huntsville City FC on a thrilling MLS Next Pro night. The team delivered an excellent offensive and defensive performance, earning crucial points as they aim for a potential playoff spot. The match featured goals from Alejandro Flores and Ryan Carmichael, as well as an impressive performance by Owen Finnerty.

Inter Miami CF II, coached by Federico Higuaín, took to the field in a 4-3-3 formation with Owen Finnerty between the sticks; captain Nykolas Sessock, Tyler Hall, Giovanni Ferraina, and Samuel Basabe in defense; Alejandro Flores, Jose Casas, and Ricardo Montenegro formed the midfield; while Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida and Ryan Carmichael flanked striker Cohen Yuval in attack.

Inter Miami started the match the right way when Alejandro Flores scored his seventh goal of the season with a beautiful left-footed strike after a low cross from Cohen. Flores registered his fourth goal in the last five matches. The home team was then denied on several occasions thanks to a stellar performance by Finnerty. The goalkeeper allowed Inter Miami to go into halftime with a 0-1 lead.

During the second half, Inter Miami managed to escape the offensive pressure from Huntsville and started creating more chances. In the 71st minute, the Northern Irish Carmichael scored an incredible half-volley following a great cross from captain Sessock, doubling the lead to 0-2. Two minutes later, the hosts were reduced to ten players after a red card. The result would hold for the final minutes of the match, securing another victory for the Herons.

This victory places Inter Miami in the seventh position in the Eastern Conference with 39 points and marks another positive result for the team as they head into the final matches of the regular season.

Up next, Inter Miami CF II will return home to host Philadelphia Union II on Sunday, September 15, at Chase Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.

