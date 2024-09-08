FC Cincinnati 2 Earn Important Points in Chicago, Earn Shootout Win against Fire II

September 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 picked up two points Sunday afternoon in Bridgeview, Ill. against Chicago Fire FC II at SeatGeek Stadium. The Orange and Blue (13-7-4, 45 points) earned an extra point from the 1-1 regulation time draw against Fire II (8-7-9, 38 points) with a 4-3 win in the shootout. With the result, FCC 2 go two points clear of Philadelphia Union II atop the Eastern Conference table heading into the afternoon schedule of MLS NEXT Pro matches.

Cincinnati and Chicago played to a scoreless first half of action which was highlighted by big saves from each goalkeeper. Paul Walters, making his ninth appearance of the year for FC Cincinnati 2 and first since July 21, denied Sergio Oregel from close range with a great reaction save in the 13th minute.

Jeff Gal matched Walters' save in the 26th for Fire II, keeping Brian Schaefer and Cincinnati off the scoresheet from a close range headed effort. Walters finished the opening 45-minutes of play with his lone save while Gal stopped three of Cincinnati's four first half chances.

Chicago's Lamonth Rochester broke the deadlock in the 55th minute with his third goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season. A recycled ball following a corner led to the goal with Jonathan Dean sending in a second cross which Lamonth steered into the back of the net with a side footed volley.

Ben Stitz brought the match level in the 71st minute from the penalty spot for his team-leading seventh goal of the season. Kenji Mboma Dem danced through the Chicago defense and into the area before being brought down by Gal in the box, preventing Mboma Dem from scoring the goal himself.

The match would advance to the extra time shootout where Walters would come up big once again. Walters made two saves in the shootout, one against Peter Soudan in the second round and the match deciding penalty against Rochester in the fifth round.

Next up for the Orange and Blue is a home meeting with Columbus Crew 2 at NKU Soccer Stadium on Sunday, September 15 at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for the match are available and can be claimed with a SeatGeek account through the FC Cincinnati App.

The Orange and Blue close out the MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season with 'Soccer Sunday' at TQL Stadium on Sunday, October 6, against Orlando City B at 1 p.m. ET. The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. ET with a number of family friendly activities and a meet and greet with FC Cincinnati players and Gary the Lion. Tickets start at just $5 and can be purchased here.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at Chicago Fire FC II

Date: September 8, 2024

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro

Venue: SeatGeek Stadium

Kickoff: 12:14 p.m. ET/11:14 a.m. CT

Weather: 65 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

CHI: 0-1-1

CIN: 0-1-1

CHI - Lamonth Rochester (Dean) 55'

CIN - Ben Stitz (PK) 71'

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

CIN: Kenji Mboma Dem - MAKE

CHI: David Poreba - MAKE

CIN: Ben Stitz - MAKE

CHI: Peter Soudan - SAVE

CIN: Nico Benalcazar - SAVE

CHI: Christian Koffi - MAKE

CIN: Yair Ramos - MAKE

CHI: Juan Calle - MAKE

CIN: Yeiner Valoyes - MAKE

CHI: Lamonth Rochester - SAVE

LINEUPS

CHI: Jeff Gal, Lamonth Rochester, Jaylen Shannon, Justin Reynolds (Charles Nagle 76'), Peter Soudan, Javier Casas, Sergio Oregel, Jonathan Dean, Harold Osorio (Juan Calle 76'), Jason Shokalook (Christian Koffi 46'), David Poreba

Substitutes not used: Patryk Stechnij, Luka Prpa, Giovanni Granda, Diego Konincks, Josue Pfrommer, Bryce Richards

Head Coach: Ludovic Taillandier

CIN: Paul Walters, London Aghedo (Juan Machado 60'), Brian Schaefer, Kipp Keller (Jesus Castellano 64'), Bret Halsey (Moises Tablante 64'), Malik Pinto (Yair Ramos 60'), Nico Benalcazar (C), Amir Daley, Kenji Mboma Dem, Peter Mangione (Yeiner Valoyes 83'), Ben Stitz

Substitutes not used: Hunter Morse, Nick Samways, Alejandro Guido

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: CHI/CIN

Shots: 10 / 11

Shots on Goal: 3 / 5

Saves: 4 / 2

Corner Kicks: 3 / 3

Fouls: 17 / 20

Offside: 2 / 1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CHI - Sergio Oregel (Yellow Card) 7'

CIN - Amir Daley (Yellow Card) 49'

CHI - Lamonth Rochester (Yellow Card) 67'

CIN - Nico Benalcazar (Yellow Card) 82'

CIN - Moises Tablante (Yellow Card) 90'+3

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Matt Thompson

Ast. Referees: Ethan Buege, Tyler Spiczka

Fourth Official: Ryan Homik

MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 8, 2024

