Chattanooga FC Defeats Columbus Crew 2 to Boost Playoff Hopes
September 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club faced Columbus Crew 2 for the first time on Sunday afternoon, and were victorious 2-1 for three crucial points at Finley Stadium.
Goals from Jesus Ibarra and Milo Garvanian either side of halftime saw CFC return to winning ways with just three matches remaining in the regular season.
Ibarra, returning from a long-term injury, ran on to a lofted through ball from Andres Jimenez Aranzazu and lofted the ball over Columbus keeper Cole Johnson, to give CFC the lead in the 41st minute. Garvanian doubled the home side's lead in the 67th minute when he tapped in from close range after a brilliant team move.
Columbus answered back in the 75th minute with a header from Owen Presthus, but it proved to be a mere consolation.
"At this point in the season we're just trying to pick up points," said Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood. "We want to keep ourselves in the conversation for the playoffs and that's what we're really working on. Guys stepped up. Logan [Brown], Robert [Screen]; everyone worked hard today. There was a good, mature mentality, but it's just one step for us."
The result sees CFC jump up to the eighth and final playoff place in the Eastern Conference standings.
CFC will get a bye week next weekend before travelling to face New England Revolution II on Saturday, September 21st at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Noteworthy:
CFC snapped Crew 2's 12-match unbeaten run
Jesus Ibarra returned to the starting line-up and scored for the first time since June 13th after recovering from an injury
Logan Brown made his first start in the league since the home opener on March 16th
Substitute Robert Screen made his first MLS NEXT Pro appearance of the season
Milo Garvanian scored in back-to-back matches
Stats (CFC/CLB):
Possession: 35% / 65%
xG: 1.3 / 0.95
Shots: 9 / 7
Shots on goal: 4 / 5
Blocked shots: 3 / 1
Total passes: 379 / 559
Passing accuracy percentage: 78.4 / 88.7
Corners: 6 / 5
Free-kicks: 11 / 8
Total crosses: 3 / 12
Offsides: 1 / 0
Goalkeeper saves: 4 / 2
Clearances: 7 / 1
Fouls: 8 / 13
Chattanooga FC forward Jalen James congratulates defender Milo Garvanian
