Toronto FC II Double up Philadelphia Union II

August 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TOR - Jesús Batiz 13' (Richard Chukwu)

TOR - Ythallo 22' (Julian Altobelli)

PHI - Kellan LeBlanc 49' (Jamir Berdecio)

PHI - Kellan LeBlanc 57' (Markus Anderson)

TOR - Julian Altobelli 60' (penalty kick)

TOR - Hassan Ayari 76' (Charlie Sharp)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Charlie Staniland 6' (caution)

TOR - Julian Altobelli 34' (caution)

TOR - Charlie Sharp 40' (caution)

TOR - Mark Fisher 50' (caution)

PHI - Mike Sheridan 63' (caution)

TOR - Adam Pearlman 66' (caution)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 75' (caution)

PHI - Markus Anderson 82' (caution)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 90+8' (ejection)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 7-9-4 25 points

Philadelphia Union II 12-7-3 41 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Abraham Rodriguez; Adam Pearlman, Ythallo, Richard Chukwu (Andrei Dumitru 46'); Theo Rigopoulos (Nathaniel Edwards 61'), Charlie Staniland, Lucas Olguin, Jesús Batiz; Mark Fisher, Julian Altobelli (C) (Hassan Ayari 74'), Charlie Sharp

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Kundai Mawoko, Elijah Roche, Tyler Londono, Joses Chukwu, Matthew Catavolo

PHILADELPHIA UNION II - Mike Sheridan; Gavin Wetzel, Neil Pierre (C), Olwethu Makhanya, Jamir Berdecio; Kellan LeBlanc (Jordan Griffin 69'), Nick Pariano (Zachary Mastrodimos 77'), Carlos Rojas (Diego Rocio 69'), Jamir Johnson (Edward Davis 69'); Leandro Soria Zarate (Sal Olivas 46'), Markus Anderson

Substitutes Not Used: Gavin Atkinson, Randy Meneses

MEDIA NOTES

Jesús Batiz scored his 12th goal for Toronto FC II, moving into joint-fourth on the club's all-time goalscoring charts.

Ythallo scored his first goal for Toronto FC II, becoming the sixth different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Richard Chukwu started his first match and recorded his first assist for Toronto FC II.

Charlie Sharp recorded his first assist for the Young Reds.

