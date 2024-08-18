Real Monarchs Sign Canadian Striker Jordan Perruzza

August 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs announce the signing of free agent attacker Jordan Perruzza. The Monarchs bring on Perruzza to fill the void at center forward left by Real Salt Lake's Ilijah Paul who was sent on loan to Ventura County FC earlier this month.

Perruzza, 23, joins Real Monarchs from the Toronto FC organization, an organization he has been with since 2018. The Canadian-Italian forward has been with Toronto FC's MLS NEXT Pro side, Toronto FC 2, thus far in the 2024 campaign logging 2 appearances and one goal in 124 minutes.

In 30 appearances with Toronto FC, Perruzza has found the net once with his lone goal coming as second half equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Atlanta United FC on October 30, 2022. Perruzza was also a part of Toronto FC's 2020 Canadian Championship run.

Prior to joining Toronto FC 2 Perruzza spent time with the Empoli U17 squad as part of the Campionato Nazionale Under 17 league, an italian youth league. Perruzza logged 1330 minutes with Empoli in 25 matches scoring three goals in his time in Italy.

TRANSACTION: Real Monarchs sign free agent Jordan Perruzza to a MLS NEXT Pro professional contract on August 18, 2024

Player Information

Name: Jordan Loreto Perruzza

Position: Center Forward

Height: 6' 1"

Date of Birth: January 16, 2001

Age: 23

Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Citizenship: Canada, Italy

How Acquired: Free Agent

The Real Monarchs (5-11-4, 22 pts) currently sit 12th in the West, 9 points behind the playoff line. The Monarchs play the first of a three-game road stint on Sunday April 18 at Colorado Rapids 2. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. MDT, broadcast is available on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.