Inter Miami CF II Draws Against Atlanta United 2 at Chase Stadium

August 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II earned a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United 2 at Chase Stadium this evening. The draw featured a goal from defender Ian Fray. The opponents earned the extra point in penalties after the draw in regulation.

Inter Miami CF II head coach Federico Higuaín presented his starting XI featuring Cole Jensen in goal; a back three with Ryan Sailor, Ian Fray, and Giovanni Ferraina; Franco Negri, Captain Ricardo Montenegro, Lawson Sunderland, Santiago Morales and Alejandro Flores formed the midfield; while Ryan Carmichael and Leonardo Afonso led the team's attack.

The first half of the game saw many offensive attempts by Inter Miami neutralized by Atlanta's defensive line. The team showed a very quick style of play but could not capitalize the efforts.

Despite dominating the match, Inter Miami would concede in the 53th minute. Atlanta would break the deadlock making it 0-1 for the visitors after scoring from a free kick play. Just ten minutes later, the team would equalize after a brilliant play by Morales who found Fray that calmly tied the game. With thirty minutes left of the game, the Herons would continue to push for the victory but the efforts were not enough to break Atlanta's solid defense. Atlanta were then able to secure a point in the penalty shootout.

The draw secured Inter Miami's unbeaten streak 2024 MLS Next Pro season. The team currently sits 15th in the standings with 33 points from nine wins, six losses and six draws so far this 2024 regular season.

Up next, Inter Miami CF II will look to continue their unbeaten streak when hosting Chattanooga FC on Sunday, August 25 at Chase Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.

Gian Pablo Polito

