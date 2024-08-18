Philadelphia Union II Double up by Toronto FC II

August 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II traveled to York Lions Stadium to face Toronto FC II on Sunday afternoon, falling 4-2. Jesús Batiz opened up the scoring for Toronto in the 13th minute. Toronto extended their lead with a goal in the 22nd minute from Ythallo. Academy midfielder Kellan LeBlanc scored his career first MLS NEXT Pro goal for Union II in the 49th minute of the second half. In the 57th minute, Academy midfielder Kellan LeBlanc scored his second goal of the match to complete his first career MLS NEXT Pro brace and level the score. Toronto regained the lead in the 60th minute after Julian Altobelli converted a penalty kick. Hassan Ayari found the back of the net to double Toronto's lead in the 76th minute. Union II recorded 20 shots but could not find the back of the net.

Philadelphia Union II hosts Columbus Crew 2 at Subaru Park on Monday, August 26 (6:00 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Toronto FC II (4) - Philadelphia Union II (2)

York Lions Stadium (Toronto, ON)

Sunday, August 18, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Mo Mohseni

AR1: Peter Pendli

AR2: Gabriel Grenier

4TH: Yusri Rudolf

Weather: 75 degrees and rain.

GOALS/ASSISTS

TOR - Jesús Batiz (Chukwu) 13'

TOR - Ythallo (Altobelli) 22'

PHI - Kellan LeBlanc (Berdecio) 49'

PHI - Kellan LeBlanc (Anderson) 57'

TOR - Julian Altobelli (PK)

TOR - Hassan Ayari (Sharp) 76'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

TOR - Charlie Staniland (caution) 6'

TOR - Julian Altobelli (caution) 34'

TOR - Charles Sharp (caution) 40'

TOR - Mark Fisher (caution) 51'

PHI - Mike Sheridan (caution) 64'

TOR - Adam Pearlman (caution) 66'

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards (caution) 75'

PHI - Markus Anderson (caution) 82'

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards (second caution/ejection) 90'+8'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union II : Mike Sheridan; Jamir Berdecio, Olwethu Makhanya, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel, Jamir Johnson (Edward Davis 69'), Carlos Rojas (Diego Rocio 69'); Nicholas Pariano (Zachary Mastrodimos 77'), Kellan LeBlanc (Jordan Griffin 69'), Markus Anderson, Leandro Soria (Sal Olivas 45').

Substitutes not used: Gavin Atkinson, Randy Meneses.

Toronto FC II: Abraham Rodriguez; Richard Chukwu (Andrei Dumitru 45'), Ythallo, Adam Pearlman, Theo Rigopoulos (Nathaniel Edwards 61'); Lucas Olguin, Charlie Staniland, Julian Altobelli (Hassan Ayari 74'), Mark Fisher; Jesús Batiz, Charles Sharp.

Substitutes not used: Joses Chukwu, Matthew Catavolo, Kundai Mawoko, Shafique Wilson, Tyler Londono, Elijah Roche.

TEAM NOTES

Academy midfielder Kellan LeBlanc recorded his first career MLS NEXT Pro brace.

Defender Jamir Berdecio registered his first career MLS NEXT Pro assist.

Midfielder Markus Anderson logged his first career MLS NEXT Pro assist.

Philadelphia Union Academy members Kellan LeBlanc and Jamir Johnson earned their first MLS NEXT Pro starts.

Philadephia Union Academy members Jordan Griffin and Zachary Mastrodimos earned their MLS NEXT Pro debuts as second-half substitutes.

