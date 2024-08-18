Tacoma Defiance Hosts Ventura County FC Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium
August 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (10-8-2, 33 points) hosts Ventura County FC (7-6-8, 36 points) on Sunday, August 18 at Starfire Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
Tacoma is coming off a 2-1 loss to Real Monarchs on August 11 that ended Defiance's six-match unbeaten run. Chris Aquino scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season in the match, his fifth goal in the last four games.
Defiance currently sits in fourth place in the Pacific Division with 33 points, while Ventura County sits in second place with 36 points.
Defiance and Ventura County have faced off twice already this season, with the Southern California side winning both contests.
Following Sunday's match, Tacoma travels to The Town FC on Sunday, April 25 (MLSNEXTPro.com).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com
Talent: Jack Edwards
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Defiance with possession
