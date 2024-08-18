Sporting KC II Suffers 2-0 Defeat at Home Against Austin FC II

August 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II (7-10-5, 28 points) suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Austin FC II (4-6-10, 25 points) on Sunday night at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri. A penalty stop late in the first half by 16-year-old Academy goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp was answered by two second-half scores by Austin, giving the visitors all three points.

The loss marks SKC II's first home defeat since May 5 after the side earned five straight results in front of their supporters.

Head coach Benny Feilhaber's starting XI saw Kortkamp make his second-ever start with the familiar back line of Carson Klein, Chris Rindov, Leo Christiano and Mason Visconti in front of him. Sebastian Cruz and Shane Donovan played a double holding mid while Kamron Habibullah played the 10. Beto Avila started at striker and Maouloune Goumballe played out wide opposite Medgy Alexandre.

Sporting Kansas City II controlled the flow of the contest for the majority of the first half. Avila took the first crack at goal of the night in the sixth minute, pushing a shot barely wide of the far post. Less than five minutes later an Alexandre cross was defended by Austin before Habibullah rolled the ball into Marcus Alstrup's arms in the middle of his net.

Visconti then did well to win a corner which was whipped into a dangerous area. Avila made an acrobatic attempt on the ball, making a strong connection with it in midair, but hitting it off frame. A few more ticks off the clock and Avila gained access to Austin's box once more. This time the forward was clattered into hard by a defender but no call was given. The Texas native dissented to the call which earned him the first yellow card of the evening.

A little over 10 minutes later another 50/50 call inside the 18 went against Avila much to the chagrin of the SKC II faithful. In the 30th, Austin was granted a penalty kick after a foul called on Alexandre at the top of the box. Three minutes later, Kortkamp made a superb save, pushing the spot kick off his left post and into the middle of the area where Rindov thundered it away from danger.

The final attack of the first came from a brilliant combo pass between Avila and Habibullah near midfield. A backheel flick generated enough space for a clever through-ball to Goumballe who was unable to get a shot on target after Alstrup cut down his angle. Halftime came with the score even at zero.

Feilhaber made one swap at the break, bringing on Johann Ortiz for Visconti. Avila continued to make advances toward Austin's goal but once more ripped an offering inches off frame. Austin then found the back of the net in the 50th when CJ Fodrey headed in an aerial cross from Braynt Farkarlun. Goumballe looked to answer right off the kickoff, however, his long-range effort sailed over the crossbar. Ethan Bryant came on in place of Goumballe in the 57th.

The 62nd minute produced another chance for a leveler off the foot of Ortiz. The SKC Academy midfielder did well to control the ball in the 18 and missed the far post by just a fraction. Austin doubled their lead in the 75th off a strike from Ervin Torres into the far netting. Habibullah scorched a cutback cross at the net but got his shot blocked in traffic. A minute after that Kortkamp made a full split save with his legs to deny a chance from up close. Ian James entered the match in the 78th for Klein before Cielo Tschantret and Jonathan Robinson came on in the 80th. Cruz tried to cut into the lead with just under three minutes left but was denied by Alstrup and the match concluded shortly thereafter.

Sporting KC II will retake the pitch on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Whitecaps FC 2 at Swandguard Stadium. The match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com beginning at 6 p.m. CT. Following the match in Vancouver, British Colombia, SKC II will be back on the road at LAFC 2 and Colorado Rapids 2. They will then conclude the season with a three-match homestand at Children's Mercy Victory Field. Tickets for the final three matches are on sale at SeatGeek.com

Sporting KC II 0-2 Austin FC II

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II (7-10-5, 28 points) 0 0 0

Austin FC II (4-6-10, 25 points) 0 2 2

Sporting Kansas City II: Jack Kortkamp; Carson Klein (Ian James 78'), Chris Rindov, Leo Christiano, Mason Visconti (Johann Ortiz 46'); Shane Donovan, Sebastian Cruz, Kamron Habibullah (Cielo Tschantret 80'); Medgy Alexandre (Jonathan Robinson 80'), Beto Avila, Maouloune Goumballe (Ethan Bryant 57')

Subs Not Used: Jacob Molinaro, Haris Alisah, Demarre Montoute

Austin FC II: Marcus Alstrup; Cheick Toure (Antonio Gomez 84'), Nicolas Van Rijn, Salvatore Mazzaferro, Ruben Bonachera; Alonso Ramirez, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ervin Torres (Sebastian Pineau 84'); Bryant Farkarlun (Diego Abarca 69'), Micah Burton, CJ Fodrey

Subs Not Used: Bryan Arellano, Aaron Cervantes, Anthony Garcia, Christopher Garcia, Steeve Louis Jean

Scoring Summary:

ATX - CJ Fodrey 5 (Bryant Farkarlun 4) 50'

ATX - Ervin Torres 3 (Ruben Bonachera 4) 75'

Misconduct Summary:

SKC - Beto Avila (yellow card; dissent) 15'

ATX - Bryant Farkarlun (yellow card; tactical foul) 44'

SKC - Shane Donovan (yellow card; delaying a restart) 60'

ATX - Diego Abarca (yellow card; delaying a restart) 71'

SKC - Johann Ortiz (yellow card; unsporting conduct) 74'

Match Statistics

Stat SKC ATX

Shots 11 12

Shots on Goal 3 6

Saves 4 3

Fouls 21 13

Offsides 0 2

Corner Kicks 5 7

Referee: John Matto

Assistant Referee: Eric del Rosario

Assistant Referee: Tyler Spiczka

Fourth Official: Velimir Stefanovic

