Chattanooga FC Secures Two Crucial Points over Crown Legacy FC

August 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC defender Duvan Viafara

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC defender Duvan Viafara(Chattanooga FC)

Chattanooga Football Club came up against Southeast Division rivals Crown Legacy FC for the third and final time of the regular season on Sunday night and secured a crucial two points with a 3-2 shootout win, after the match finished 1-1 at the end of regulation in Matthews, North Carolina.

After a goalless first half that saw CFC put in a strong defensive performance, Crown Legacy's Tyger Smalls opened the scoring in the 54th minute. However, the Boys in Blue showed an immense amount of resilience and continued to knock on Crown Legacy's door with a multitide of chances.

Mehdi Ouamri finally found the equalizer in the 88th minute, when he pounced on the end of Milo Garvanian's cross and scored his ninth goal of the season.

The match went to a shootout, and CFC ultimately secured the crucial extra point thanks to a masterful performance in goal by Jonathan Burke.

The result sees CFC jump up to sixth place the Eastern Conference standings and remain in playoff positioning.

CFC will now prepare for another Southeast Division test on the road against Inter Miami CF II next Sunday, August 25th, with a 7:00 p.m. EST kick-off.

CFC's next home match will be on September 1st during Labor Day weekend against Atlanta United 2, which will see the return of fireworks. Tickets are on sale now.

Noteworthy

Anatolie Prepelita captained the side for the first time this season

Jean Antoine and Alex McGrath missed out due to short-term injuries

Markus Naglestad made the matchday roster for the first time since re-signing with the club earlier this week, and the Norwegian subtituted into the match (81') and scored a penalty in the shootout

CFC leads the Eastern Conference in shootout wins (6)

Box Score

Crown Legacy FC (8W-7L-6D, 4SOW, 34 pts.) - Chattanooga FC (7W-7L-8D, 6SOW, 35 pts.)

Sportsplex at Matthews | Matthews, N.C.

Final score:

CLFC: 1

CFC: 1

CFC wins shootout 3-2 to secure extra point

Scoring summary:

54': Smalls - CLFC

88': Ouamri - CFC

Stats (CLFC/CFC):

Possession: 51% / 49%

xG: /

Shots: 12 / 14

Shots on goal: 5 / 5

Blocked shots: 5 / 4

Total passes: 419 / 366

Passing accuracy percentage: 87.8 / 83.6

Corners: 7 / 2

Free-kicks: /

Total crosses: 13 / 8

Offsides: 1 / 3

Goalkeeper saves: 4 / 4

Clearances: 3 / 8

Fouls: 10 / 12

Discipline:

58' - CFC: Joseph Perez (Caution)

74' - CFC: Callum Watson (Caution)

90' - CLFC: Josue Rodrigues (Caution)

90'+4 - CLFC: Willian Sangoquiza Paredes (Caution)

Line-ups:

CLFC starters: Chituru Odunze; Jean-Aniel Assi (Josue Rodrigues 78'), Jack Neeley (C), Willian Sangoquiza Paredes, JahLane Forbes; Cam Duke, Erik Pena Boardman (Filip Mirkovic 61'), Aron John; Tyger Smalls (Brian Carmona Romero 72'), Dylan Sing (Jonathan Nyandjo 72'), Nimfasha Berchimas

Substitutes not used: Nicholas Holliday, Julian Bravo, Simon Tonidandel, Philip Mayaka, Amare Lucas

Head coach: Kevin Sawchak

CFC starters: Jonathan Burke; Milo Garvanian, Anatolie Prepelita (C), Duvan Viafara, Joseph Perez (Farid Sar-Sar 81'); Andres Jimenez Aranzazu, Jude Arthur (Callum Watson 66'), Luis Garcia Sosa; Minjae Kwak (Markus Naglestad 81'), Taylor Gray (Jalen James 81'), Mehdi Ouamri

Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta, Jesse Williams, Ethan Koren

Head Coach: Rod Underwood

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.