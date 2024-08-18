Six-Goal Game a Winner for Toronto FC II

August 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (7W-9L-4T, 25 points) defeated the visiting Philadelphia Union II (12W-6L-3T, 41 points), by a 4-2 scoreline in a six-goal thriller at York Lions Stadium on a wet Sunday afternoon.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made three changes from last weekend's starting eleven that took on Chattanooga FC in Tennessee with Adam Pearlman, Julian Altobelli and Charlie Sharp replacing Andrei Dumitru, Hassan Ayari and Matthew Catavolo.

Following a 50-minute match delay due to lightning in the area, TFC II raced into a two-goal lead after an electric start within the opening quarter of the match at York Lions Stadium.

The hosts opened the scoring when Honduran winger Jesús Batiz played a neat give-and-go with Richard Chukwu down Toronto's left flank before firing past Mike Sheridan in Philadelphia's goal. The 13th minute effort marked Batiz's 12th goal for the Young Reds and TFC Academy product Richard Chukwu's first professional assist for TFC II.

The Young Reds doubled their advantage nine minutes later when Brazilian defender Ythallo Rodrigues de Olivera rose highest to head home from Julian Altobelli's corner for his first TFC II goal.

The visitors then responded with two quick-fire goals to begin the second half to level it at two apiece. Kellan LeBlanc first converted Jamir Berdecio's cross in the 49th minute before scoring his second from Markus Anderson's pass in the 57th minute.

Two minutes later, the Young Reds were awarded a penalty-kick when Julian Altobelli was brought down in the box by Philadelphia goalkeeper Mike Sheridan. Captain Julian Altobelli stepped up himself to send Sheridan the wrong way and convert the 60th minute spot-kick, marking TFC II's first penalty goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Moments after entering the action as a 74th minute substitute, Tunisian attacker Hassan Ayari scored his side's fourth and final goal of the afternoon, showcasing silky footwork to find the net from Charlie Sharp's pass in the 76th minute.

Reduced to 10 men in stoppage time following Nathaniel Edwards' second yellow card, the Young Reds saw out the closing stages of the rain-filled affair, ultimately emerging as 4-2 winners at York Lions Stadium. The performance also marked the first time Toronto FC II have scored four goals in a match against Philadelphia Union II in club history.

The Young Reds resume MLS NEXT Pro action when they host Huntsville City FC at York Lions Stadium next Sunday. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Jesús Batiz 13' (Richard Chukwu)

TOR - Ythallo 22' (Julian Altobelli)

PHI - Kellan LeBlanc 49' (Jamir Berdecio)

PHI - Kellan LeBlanc 57' (Markus Anderson)

TOR - Julian Altobelli 60' (penalty kick)

TOR - Hassan Ayari 76' (Charlie Sharp)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Charlie Staniland 6' (caution)

TOR - Julian Altobelli 34' (caution)

TOR - Charlie Sharp 40' (caution)

TOR - Mark Fisher 50' (caution)

PHI - Mike Sheridan 63' (caution)

TOR - Adam Pearlman 66' (caution)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 75' (caution)

PHI - Markus Anderson 82' (caution)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 90+8' (ejection)

LINEUPS 

TORONTO FC II - Abraham Rodriguez; Adam Pearlman, Ythallo, Richard Chukwu (Andrei Dumitru 46'); Theo Rigopoulos (Nathaniel Edwards 61'), Charlie Staniland, Lucas Olguin, Jesús Batiz; Mark Fisher, Julian Altobelli (C) (Hassan Ayari 74'), Charlie Sharp

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Kundai Mawoko, Elijah Roche, Tyler Londono, Joses Chukwu, Matthew Catavolo

PHILADELPHIA UNION II - Mike Sheridan; Gavin Wetzel, Neil Pierre (C), Olwethu Makhanya, Jamir Berdecio; Kellan LeBlanc (Jordan Griffin 69'), Nick Pariano (Zachary Mastrodimos 77'), Carlos Rojas (Diego Rocio 69'), Jamir Johnson (Edward Davis 69'); Leandro Soria Zarate (Sal Olivas 46'), Markus Anderson

Substitutes Not Used: Gavin Atkinson, Randy Meneses

MEDIA NOTES

Jesús Batiz scored his 12th goal for Toronto FC II, moving into joint-fourth on the club's all-time goalscoring charts.

Ythallo scored his first goal for Toronto FC II, becoming the sixth different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Richard Chukwu started his first match and recorded his first assist for Toronto FC II.

Charlie Sharp recorded his first assist for the Young Reds.

