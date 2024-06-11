Toronto Argonauts Release Two
June 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:
Released:
American DL Shawn Oakman
Canadian DL Benoit Marion
