Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts Release Two

June 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release


TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:

Released:

American DL Shawn Oakman

Canadian DL Benoit Marion

