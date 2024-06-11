CFL Honour Roll: Week 1 - Maier Earns Player of the Week

TORONTO - Jake Maier, Jared Brinkman and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 1 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 1: OFFENCE

QB | Jake Maier | Calgary Stampeders | CGY 32 - HAM 24

PFF Player Grade: 94.0

21-of-26 passing (80.8 per cent)

252 passing yards (9.7 average)

Two touchdown passes to zero interceptions

132.7 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 1: DEFENCE

DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 35 - BC 27

PFF Player Grade: 92.5

38 total defensive snaps

Three defensive tackles and one forced fumble

Second and third career sacks resulted in a total loss of 19 yards

92.2 Grade on 13 run defence snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 1: OFFENSIVE LINE

Hamilton Tiger-Cats | CGY 32 - HAM 24

PFF unit grade: 71.0

Top-3 performers

Brandon Revenberg | 76.6

David Beard | 69.6

Coulter Woodmansey | 65.7

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 1

(POS | Name | Team | Grade)

QB | Jake Maier | Calgary | 94.0

RB | James Butler | Hamilton | 81.2

REC | Tyler Snead | Montreal | 79.8

OL | Brandon Revenberg | Hamilton | 76.6

DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto | 92.5

LB | Wynton McManis | Toronto | 80.0

DB | Rolan Milligan Jr. | Saskatchewan | 76.2

RET | Mario Alford | Saskatchewan | 79.8

K/P | René Paredes | Calgary | 83.9

ST | Kelon Thomas | Calgary | 88.1

2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary

92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto

91.6 | W1 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

90.4 | W1 | DL | Jake Ceresna | Toronto

90.1 | W1 | QB | Cody Fajardo | Montreal

85.2 | W1 | DL | Mustafa Johnson | Montreal

83.6 | W1 | DL | Folarin Orimolade | Toronto

82.2 | W1 | QB | Bo Levi Mitchell | Hamilton

81.2 | W1 | RB | James Butler | Hamilton

80.7 | W1 | RB | Dedrick Mills | Calgary

