CFL Honour Roll: Week 1 - Maier Earns Player of the Week
June 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Jake Maier, Jared Brinkman and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 1 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 1: OFFENCE
QB | Jake Maier | Calgary Stampeders | CGY 32 - HAM 24
PFF Player Grade: 94.0
21-of-26 passing (80.8 per cent)
252 passing yards (9.7 average)
Two touchdown passes to zero interceptions
132.7 efficiency rating
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 1: DEFENCE
DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 35 - BC 27
PFF Player Grade: 92.5
38 total defensive snaps
Three defensive tackles and one forced fumble
Second and third career sacks resulted in a total loss of 19 yards
92.2 Grade on 13 run defence snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 1: OFFENSIVE LINE
Hamilton Tiger-Cats | CGY 32 - HAM 24
PFF unit grade: 71.0
Top-3 performers
Brandon Revenberg | 76.6
David Beard | 69.6
Coulter Woodmansey | 65.7
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 1
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)
QB | Jake Maier | Calgary | 94.0
RB | James Butler | Hamilton | 81.2
REC | Tyler Snead | Montreal | 79.8
OL | Brandon Revenberg | Hamilton | 76.6
DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto | 92.5
LB | Wynton McManis | Toronto | 80.0
DB | Rolan Milligan Jr. | Saskatchewan | 76.2
RET | Mario Alford | Saskatchewan | 79.8
K/P | René Paredes | Calgary | 83.9
ST | Kelon Thomas | Calgary | 88.1
2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary
92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto
91.6 | W1 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
90.4 | W1 | DL | Jake Ceresna | Toronto
90.1 | W1 | QB | Cody Fajardo | Montreal
85.2 | W1 | DL | Mustafa Johnson | Montreal
83.6 | W1 | DL | Folarin Orimolade | Toronto
82.2 | W1 | QB | Bo Levi Mitchell | Hamilton
81.2 | W1 | RB | James Butler | Hamilton
80.7 | W1 | RB | Dedrick Mills | Calgary
