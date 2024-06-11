RedBlacks Add Rose to Practice Roster

June 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American defensive back Winston Rose

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 172 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1993-11-29

HOMETOWN: Inglewood, CA | SCHOOL: New Mexico State

A veteran of 70 CFL games over the course of six seasons, Rose returns to the REDBLACKS, where he began his career north of the border in 2017. He spent the last four campaigns with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, helping them to back-to-back Grey Cup victories in 2019, and 2021, along with two more appearances in 2022, and 2023. Through 10 regular season games in 2023, Rose put up 32 tackles, and nabbed his 18th career interception.

