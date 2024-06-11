Elks Sign WR Tevin Jones

June 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed American Tevin Jones (WR), the club announced Tuesday.

Jones, 31, joins the Green and Gold after being released by the Montreal Alouettes following training camp. In 2023, the Amory, Miss., native had career highs of 882 receiving yards and 65 receptions, while adding three touchdowns in 17 games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Jones began his CFL career with the Riders in 2022, where he recorded 20 catches for 265 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

Prior to coming up north, the six-foot-two receiver had NFL stints with the Houston Texans (2016), Kansas City Chiefs (2017), Pittsburgh Steelers (2018-19), and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021). In five games with the Steelers in 2019, he had four catches for 61 yards.

The Elks continue to prepare for their Week 2 match-up with the Montreal Alouettes at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday (7:00 p.m. MT kickoff).

TRANSACTION

SIGNED

Tevin Jones | AMER | WR | 6'2 | 225 LBS | 1992-12-26 | Amory, MS | Memphis

