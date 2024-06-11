La Saison de Reggie Stubblefield Est Terminée / Reggie Stubblefield's Season Is Over
June 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that Reggie Stubblefield's season is over. The 25-year-old American suffered a torn ACL in the final moments of the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg.
The Alouettes have added offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine to the practice roster. Turnetine attended training camp with the Alouettes earlier this year.
