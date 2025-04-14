Als Sign American DB Don Callis

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday the signing of American defensive back Don Callis through the 2026 season.

Callis (6'0'', 184 lbs) produced 26 tackles, one sack, forced one fumble, and recovered one. The Los Angeles CA native also added four pass breakups during the 2023 campaign, his lone season at Troy University. The 23-year-old transferred to Troy from East Central University. Over 27 games at East Central, Callis had 20 pass breakups, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

He signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2024 and also took part in rookie minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers.

