Three Stamps Make Week 1 Honour Roll

June 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Three members of the Calgary Stampeders have been honoured for their performance in a Week 1 victory over the Hamilton-Tiger Cats with a place on the Canadian Football League's Pro Football Focus Honour Roll.

Receiving the top PFF grades at their respective positions in last week's four-game opening-week slate were the following Stamps:

Jake Maier (quarterback)

René Paredes (kicker/punter)

Kelon Thomas (special teams)

Maier connected on 21 of 26 passes for a league-best 80.8-per cent completion rate in the 32-24 win over the Ticats. He threw for 252 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Paredes was a perfect six-for-six on field goals and two-for-two on coverts as he accounted for a league-leading 20 points. The average distance on his field goals was 39.2 yards and his longest was 52.

Thomas was a key member of all the Stamps' special- teams units in Week 1 and was credited with one special-teams tackle.

