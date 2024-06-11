Three Stamps Make Week 1 Honour Roll
June 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
Three members of the Calgary Stampeders have been honoured for their performance in a Week 1 victory over the Hamilton-Tiger Cats with a place on the Canadian Football League's Pro Football Focus Honour Roll.
Receiving the top PFF grades at their respective positions in last week's four-game opening-week slate were the following Stamps:
Jake Maier (quarterback)
René Paredes (kicker/punter)
Kelon Thomas (special teams)
Maier connected on 21 of 26 passes for a league-best 80.8-per cent completion rate in the 32-24 win over the Ticats. He threw for 252 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Paredes was a perfect six-for-six on field goals and two-for-two on coverts as he accounted for a league-leading 20 points. The average distance on his field goals was 39.2 yards and his longest was 52.
Thomas was a key member of all the Stamps' special- teams units in Week 1 and was credited with one special-teams tackle.
