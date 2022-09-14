Tonight's Reno Aces Games Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality

RENO, Nev. - After consultation with both clubs, on-field personnel, and medical experts, tonight's scheduled doubleheader between the Reno Aces and Sacramento River Cats has been postponed in response to air quality concerns around Greater Nevada Field.

Ticket holders to tonight's postponed game will receive a voucher through their My Tickets account with the ability to redeem tickets to any remaining home game during the 2022 schedule or for seats during the Reno Aces April 2023 home dates. For more information about inclement policy, fans can visit https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/inclement-weather-policy.

Information regarding the remainder of the series at Greater Nevada Field will be released by the club later today. Fans will any questions are encouraged to visit RenoAces.com or call 775-334-4700.

