Tonight's Reno Aces Games Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality
September 14, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - After consultation with both clubs, on-field personnel, and medical experts, tonight's scheduled doubleheader between the Reno Aces and Sacramento River Cats has been postponed in response to air quality concerns around Greater Nevada Field.
Ticket holders to tonight's postponed game will receive a voucher through their My Tickets account with the ability to redeem tickets to any remaining home game during the 2022 schedule or for seats during the Reno Aces April 2023 home dates. For more information about inclement policy, fans can visit https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/inclement-weather-policy.
Information regarding the remainder of the series at Greater Nevada Field will be released by the club later today. Fans will any questions are encouraged to visit RenoAces.com or call 775-334-4700.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 14, 2022
- Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Salt Lake - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Las Vegas (7:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Tonight's Reno Aces Games Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 14, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Awaiting a Life-Saving Kidney Donation, Local Woman Will be Recognized During September 16 Reno Aces Game - Reno Aces
- El Paso Halts Round Rock - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Tacoma Outlasts Vegas 8-7 on Tuesday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Space Cowboys Take Game One in Extras - Salt Lake Bees
- Alex de Goti Walks It off for Space Cowboys Over Salt Lake - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Round Rock Falters in Eighth Inning, Drops Series Opener to El Paso - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Tonight's Reno Aces Games Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality
- Awaiting a Life-Saving Kidney Donation, Local Woman Will be Recognized During September 16 Reno Aces Game
- Tonight's Aces Game Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality
- Aces to Open Final 6-Game Homestand Tomorrow Night, Closing in on Division Championship vs. Sacramento River Cats
- Pfaadt Stifles Salt Lake's Bats in Reno's 4-2 Win