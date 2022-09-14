Awaiting a Life-Saving Kidney Donation, Local Woman Will be Recognized During September 16 Reno Aces Game

RENO, Nev. - In her 30s, Xochie Aranda was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, a leading cause of kidney failure. She was placed on the national transplant waiting list and within three years received a transplant. However, Aranda was placed on the national transplant waiting list again after experiencing transplant failure nearly 10 years ago.

Aranda's 9-year-old granddaughter will run the bases on her grandmother's behalf at the Reno Aces' Home Run for Life game, presented by Donor Network West, after the second inning, Friday, Sept. 16, at Greater Nevada Field as they take on the Sacramento River Cats.

As she awaits a new kidney, Aranda receives dialysis treatments for nearly 10 hours per week. Using experience gained from her challenging health journey, she educates the community as a Donor Network West volunteer Donate Life Ambassador.

"When I went back on dialysis after my transplant failed, I was a working, single mom. I had to educate myself on my health issues - a lot," said Aranda. "As a Donor Network West ambassador, and someone who is a part of the local Hispanic community, I try to listen to people's questions and address any myths to help people understand why it's important to register as an organ donor."

One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and up to 75 lives through tissue donation. More than 600 Nevadans are on the national transplant waiting list.

Donor Network West, northern Nevada and northern California's federally designated non-profit organ procurement organization, is proud to have supported six Home Run for Life baseball games during the 2022 Aces' season. The partnership has brought critical awareness about organ donation to the northern Nevada community and its sports fans. This will be the final Home Run for Life game of the 2022 season.

"Xochie is one of more than 100,000 people in the U.S. waiting for a life-saving organ donation. Reducing the waiting list is what fuels our mission at Donor Network West as we help educate our communities and increase the number of people registered as organ donors," Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West, said. "Our partnership with the Reno Aces has provided incredible opportunities to share powerful stories in our community and give hope to those waiting for a second chance at life."

Throughout the 2022 season, brave individuals and families in the northern Nevada community have been honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases, with each team lining the baselines. Individuals honored have been personally impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation.

"Seeing the community cheer on the Home Run for Life participants and their families this season has been incredibly special," Eric Edelstein, president of Reno Aces and Greater Nevada Field, said. "The Reno Aces are proud to have partnered with Donor Network West to support the organization's community outreach and educational efforts for organ donation."

