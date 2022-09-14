Tacoma Outlasts Vegas 8-7 on Tuesday

September 14, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Mason McCoy's mammoth two-run homer to left field in the seventh inning Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark proved to be the game-winner, as the Tacoma Rainiers (65-71) improved to 5-2 on this 12-game road trip, with a see-saw 8-7 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (67-69). The win improved Tacoma to 18-7 in series-opening games this season, with a sterling 11-2 mark in series openers on the road.

The clubs played under their "Copa de la Diversion" alternate identities Tuesday, meaning it was "Familia de Tacoma" vs. "Reyes de Plata."

McCoy un-tied a 6-6 game with his blast, measured at an estimated 454 feet, the exclamation point on a three-hit night that also included a double and two runs scored. It was McCoy's 17th home run, which tied Zach Green for the club lead and was the night's furthest-hit ball by 35 feet. Forrest Wall stroked a pair of doubles and a triple for the Rainiers (run scored), joining McCoy with three hits. Jarred Kelenic (RBI, run), Jonathan Villar (3 RBI, run) and Derek Hill (two-run homer) also had multiple hits for the visitors; Hill's second inning homer was his third with Tacoma.

On the Las Vegas side, solo homers came from Matt Davidson (26) in the second inning and Kevin Smith (5) in the seventh. Conner Capel and Dalton Kelly each had an RBI double in the big home second.

Tacoma left-hander Brennan Bernardino tossed 2.0 scoreless IP for the save (BB, 2 K), his second with the Rainiers.

Game two of the series will commence with a 7:05 PT first pitch on Wednesday. RHP Konner Wade is Tacoma's probable starter, matching up with Las Vegas lefty Ty Damron.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.