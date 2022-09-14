Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Salt Lake

'LEE'D THE PACK: Korey Lee has hit nine home runs in his last 17 games. Lee's 13 home runs since Aug. 1 are the most of all players in full-season Minor League Baseball players. Lee hit three home runs on Aug. 23 in Las Vegas, becoming the fourth player in Sugar Land history to accomplish the feat. His 23 home runs on the year are tied for seventh most in the Pacific Coast League

VIVE LA JP: JP France has not allowed a run in his last seven appearances, spanning 12 innings pitched. France has struck out 18 batters over his last seven outings. France is tied for first in the Pacific Coast League with 134 strikeouts His 11.38 SO/9 are tied with Hunter Brown for the most of Triple A players this season (min. 100 IP).

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

