Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Salt Lake
September 14, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
'LEE'D THE PACK: Korey Lee has hit nine home runs in his last 17 games. Lee's 13 home runs since Aug. 1 are the most of all players in full-season Minor League Baseball players. Lee hit three home runs on Aug. 23 in Las Vegas, becoming the fourth player in Sugar Land history to accomplish the feat. His 23 home runs on the year are tied for seventh most in the Pacific Coast League
VIVE LA JP: JP France has not allowed a run in his last seven appearances, spanning 12 innings pitched. France has struck out 18 batters over his last seven outings. France is tied for first in the Pacific Coast League with 134 strikeouts His 11.38 SO/9 are tied with Hunter Brown for the most of Triple A players this season (min. 100 IP).
WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 14, 2022
- Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Salt Lake - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Las Vegas (7:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Tonight's Reno Aces Games Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 14, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Awaiting a Life-Saving Kidney Donation, Local Woman Will be Recognized During September 16 Reno Aces Game - Reno Aces
- El Paso Halts Round Rock - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Tacoma Outlasts Vegas 8-7 on Tuesday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Space Cowboys Take Game One in Extras - Salt Lake Bees
- Alex de Goti Walks It off for Space Cowboys Over Salt Lake - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Round Rock Falters in Eighth Inning, Drops Series Opener to El Paso - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Space Cowboys Stories
- Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Salt Lake
- Alex de Goti Walks It off for Space Cowboys Over Salt Lake
- Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Salt Lake
- Shawn Dubin Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week
- Space Cowboys Split Series with Win in Finale at Round Rock