Alex de Goti Walks It off for Space Cowboys Over Salt Lake

September 14, 2022







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - In the first-ever meeting between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Salt Lake Bees, the Space Cowboys prevailed with a walk-off win victory Monday night at Constellation Field.

Alex De Goti drove in Scott Manea with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to send the Space Cowboys to a 4-3 win.

The Space Cowboys jumped out to a 3-2 lead in the sixth on a two-run homer from Korey Lee, giving him 23 on the season. Lee's 13 home runs since Aug. 1 are the most of all players within full-season Minor League Baseball affiliates. He is tied for seventh in the Pacific Coast League with his 23 home runs.

Salt Lake tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth on a solo homer from Jake Gatewood. JP France tossed a scoreless 10th inning, extending his scoreless-inning streak to 12 innings pitched.

Manea began the 10th inning on second bases and moved to second on a fly ball to right field on a flyout from Edwin Diaz. De Goti brought Manea home on a sacrifice fly to right field, giving the Space Cowboys their eighth walk-off win of the season.

Salt Lake jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run homer from Jack Mayfield. The Space Cowboys chipped into the lead in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single from Manea.

Enoli Paredes delivered a scoreless ninth inning, striking out three batters, in the ninth inning to help set up the extra-inning win.

The Space Cowboys continue their six-game set against Salt Lake at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday at Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys are scheduled to start Misael Tamarez, with Salt Lake set to send lefty Adam Seminaris to the mound.

