OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 14, 2022

Oklahoma City Dodgers (75-60) at Albuquerque Isotopes (57-76)

Games #136 & 137 of 150/Road #64 & 65 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Gavin Stone (0-1, 1.59) vs. ABQ-RHP Brandon Gold (6-6, 6.75)

OKC-TBA vs. ABQ-RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-7, 10.70)

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field | Albuquerque, N.M. | 5:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Albuquerque Isotopes meet for a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 5:05 p.m. CT at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park to open their six-game series and the Dodgers' 12-game road trip...The Dodgers enter tonight's twin bill a half-game behind first-place El Paso in the PCL East Division, while third-place Round Rock trails El Paso by 2.0 games. The Dodgers have 15 games remaining on their 2022 schedule.

Last Game: Tuesday night's scheduled series opener between the OKC Dodgers and Albuquerque Isotopes was postponed due to rain...The Dodgers last played Sunday when five different players hit home runs in a 20-5 win against the Tacoma Rainiers in the series finale between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma grabbed a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning, scoring a run on an OKC throwing error. The Dodgers then scored 15 straight runs, including five home runs. The Dodgers loaded the bases in the second inning and Jake Amaya sent a grand slam out to left field for a 4-1 lead. OKC added four more runs in the third inning, including a solo home run by Jason Martin and three-run homer by Devin Mann to take an 8-1 lead. A RBI triple by Mann and RBI single by Tony Wolters put the Dodgers in front, 10-1, in the fifth inning. The Dodgers added five more runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run homer by Edwin Ríos and solo homer by James Outman. Five Dodgers pitchers combined to hold Tacoma scoreless and to just one hit until the eighth inning when the Rainiers scored four runs, including a three-run homer by Marcus Wilson. Wilson then pitched the bottom of the eighth inning for the Rainiers and the Dodgers tacked on five more runs.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Gavin Stone (0-1) is set for his fourth Triple-A start and third on the road with OKC in Game 1...Stone last started Sept. 7 against Tacoma for his first appearance at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He allowed his first runs with OKC since his promotion from Double-A Tulsa in mid-August, allowing four runs (two earned) and six hits over 4.0 innings with one walk and four strikeouts. All four runs scored in the third inning when the Rainiers collected four hits, a walk and benefited from a two-out error. The run total tied his overall season high and marked just the third time all season he surrendered as many as six hits...Stone did not allow a run through his first 7.1 Triple-A innings, while holding opponents to two hits...Between his time with High-A Great Lakes, Double-A Tulsa and OKC, Stone leads all qualified pitchers in the full-season Minors with a 1.56 ERA. He ranks first among Dodgers minor leaguers in ERA and second with 150 strikeouts and a .213 BAA, as well as tied for second with a 1.17 WHIP and tied for third with 109.2 IP innings...Stone made 14 appearances (13 starts) with the Drillers, leading the team's starters in ERA (1.60) and ranking second in strikeouts (107) - tied for sixth in the Texas League at the time of his promotion. He went 6-4 with 107 strikeouts against 30 walks over 73.1 IP...He's struck out at least 11 batters four times this season, including a career-high 13 K's June 7 in a win against Northwest Arkansas that included 6.0 shutout innings...He started his second professional baseball season with High-A Great Lakes where he appeared in six games, going 1-1 with a 1.44 ERA over 25.0 IP with six walks and 28 K's...Stone was selected by the Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft from the University of Central Arkansas. He is currently ranked as the Dodgers' No. 7 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Game 2 is scheduled to be a bullpen game for the OKC Dodgers pitching staff, with a starting pitcher yet to be determined.

Against the Isotopes: 2022: 8-4 2021: 9-9 All-time: 124-103 At ABQ: 50-61 The Dodgers and Isotopes meet for their third and final series of the season but the first since May 3-8. The teams played two series within the first five weeks of the season but have not faced each other since...The teams split their last series in Oklahoma City, 3-3, with the Dodgers winning three of the final four games...The teams opened the season against one another April 5-10, with the Dodgers winning the series, 5-1, including closing the series with four consecutive wins. Through the first two series, the Dodgers have outscored the Isotopes, 85-55, and outhit them, 123-88, this season while hitting 16 home runs through the first 12 meetings...The teams split their 2021 season series, 9-9. The Isotopes won seven of the first 12 games before OKC won the final series, 4-2. The Dodgers went 5-7 at Isotopes Park...The Dodgers have not lost a season series to Albuquerque since 2017, going a combined 6-0 against the Isotopes in 2018 and 2019 prior to last season's split...During the previous series, Albuquerque secured its first back-to-back wins in OKC since 2016...Five of this season's 12 games have been decided by one run, and going back to last season, 13 of the 30 games between the teams have been settled by one run.

Final 15: The Dodgers won Sunday but are 3-8 over the last 11 games and are 2-4 in the last six games as they embark on the final 15 games of the season. The Dodgers had a 5.0-game lead in the East Division standings entering Aug. 31 but have seen that advantage evaporate after going 3-8 while division opponents El Paso has gone 10-3 and Round Rock has gone 7-5 during the same period...Following Friday's loss, the Dodgers dropped into a tie with El Paso for first place, marking the first time since July 17 they did not have sole possession of first place. After Saturday night's loss, the Dodgers dropped out of first place in the PCL East Division - the first time since June 1 the Dodgers had not held at least a share of first place...El Paso defeated Round Rock, 9-4, Tuesday, putting the Chihuahuas in sole possession of first place by a half-game. El Paso and Round Rock are meeting head-to-head for six games this week in El Paso.

Double Dose: Today will be the Dodgers' fourth doubleheader of the season and second on the road. The most recent doubleheader was Aug. 19 at Sugar Land, when the Dodgers took Game 1, 4-1, before falling in the nightcap, 21-4, in a game that included a historic 17-run sixth inning by Sugar Land...The Dodgers are 2-4 in their doubleheader games in 2022, splitting two and getting swept in another...The Dodgers and Isotopes also played a doubleheader in OKC May 5, with the Isotopes winning the first game, 5-4, before the Dodgers rebounded with a 12-3 victory. Today will be the first doubleheader between the teams in Albuquerque since July 21, 2011, when the Isotopes swept the pair (8-4, 6-1)...Since the start of the 2019 season, the Dodgers are 7-13 in doubleheader games, with a series record of 1-4-5. They have lost Game 1 in five of the last seven doubleheaders.

Seeing 20/20: The 20 runs scored by the Dodgers Sunday matched the team's season high, as OKC also scored 20 runs Aug. 14 against Round Rock at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The 20 runs Sunday also equaled OKC's total runs scored over the team's previous six games combined. Sunday was the seventh time in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) an OKC team scored at least 20 runs and marked the first time an OKC team scored 20 or more runs twice in the same season. The Dodgers entered Sunday's game having scored a total of 29 runs during the month of September (nine games) - the fewest runs scored in the league and tied for the fewest among all Triple-A teams this month. The team also had not scored more than five runs through nine innings in any of the nine games...The Dodgers scored in six of eight innings Sunday - including four innings of four-plus runs - after scoring in just nine of their previous 44 innings...Sunday marked the fourth time this season the Dodgers tallied 18 or more hits in a game. Half of those hits went for extra bases, surpassing their extra-base hit total from the first five games of the series against Tacoma (eight)...Seven players finished with multi-hit games and seven players had multi-RBI games...Entering Sunday, the Dodgers had been held to three runs or less in four of the previous five games and six times in the last nine games. Over those nine games, OKC batted .249 (74x297) with just 17 extra-base hits (2 HR).

Power's Back On The Dodgers hit five home runs Sunday after being held without a home run in six straight games - the team's longest stretch without a homer during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) and longest since a six-game stretch July 27-Aug. 1, 2014. The Dodgers entered Sunday's game with just two home runs this month - the fewest among the 30 Triple-A teams in September...The Dodgers finished with at least five home runs for the fourth time this season and third time since Aug. 20 in Sugar Land. It was also the second time in seven home games they hit five or more homers after blasting six Aug. 28 against El Paso in OKC...In all four games with five-plus homers, there have been no individual multi-homer games.

Jake Rakes: Jake Amaya hit Oklahoma City's seventh grand slam of the season Sunday and his second with the Dodgers, as he became the first OKC player with more than one grand slam this season. The last to hit two grand slams in one season was Matt Davidson in 2021- Aug. 28 against Las Vegas and Sept. 7 against Albuquerque. Amaya's grand slam was OKC's first since Aug. 30 in Round Rock and OKC's first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since July 22 against Sacramento. Amaya also hit a grand slam June 16 in Reno...Amaya went 3-for-4 with a career-high four runs scored, a double, homer, four RBI and a walk. It was his fourth game of the season with OKC and Double-A Tulsa that he recorded at least four RBI. He has now hit safely in five straight games (8x17) and in 12 of his last 13 games, going 19-for-46 (.413) with four doubles, a triple, three homers, 11 RBI and 16 runs scored.

Martin's Sheen: Jason Martin went 2-for-6 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBI Sunday, boosting his league-leading RBI total to 105 this season. With the two RBI, Martin set the Oklahoma City team record for RBI in a season during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998), surpassing former record-holder Nate Gold's 103 RBI in 2007...Martin's 31 homers this season are tied with Edwin Ríos (2019) for the third-most homers by an OKC player in a season during the team's Bricktown era. Martin is the first OKC player to reach both 30 homers and 100 RBI in the same season...In addition to home runs and RBI, Martin also leads the PCL with 252 total bases and 59 extra-base hits. His 96 runs scored are second-most in the league, while his .939 OPS ranks third, his .566 SLG is fifth, his 65 walks are tied for fifth and his 126 hits are sixth...Martin is one of six players in the Minors with 31 homers this season and currently ranks tied for fifth overall in RBI...Prior to Sunday, Martin had been 5-for-26 with one RBI to start September.

Phys. Ed: Edwin Ríos hit the 56th home run of his Oklahoma City career Sunday, moving him into third place on the team's career home run list during the Bricktown era (since 1998). He now trails just Jason Hart's 60 home runs (2002-03; 2006) and Scott Sheldon's 57 homers (1998-99)...Ríos now lays claim to the most home runs by an OKC player during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015), breaking a tie with O'Koyea Dickson...He has collected at least one RBI in four straight games (six RBI total).

Mannsplained: Devin Mann went 3-for-3 Sunday and reached base in all five of his plate appearances with a homer, triple, single, walk and hit by pitch. He recorded four RBI and scored a career-high four runs. His four RBI were his most in a game since posting a career-high five RBI one year to the day on Sept. 11, 2021 with Double-A Tulsa. His three hits tied his previous season high with OKC Aug. 30...Sunday followed an 0-for-13 stretch over his previous four games.

Buschwacked: Michael Busch doubled, walked, was hit by a pitch, scored two runs and collected two RBI Sunday. He has hit safely in eight of his 10 games in September, going 12-for-37 (.324)...Between OKC and Double-A Tulsa, Busch ranks second overall in the Minors this season with 105 runs scored and seventh with 253 total bases. He leads the Dodgers farm system with 137 total hits, while he's tied for second with 28 homers and 97 RBI.

Around the Horn: Tony Wolters went 3-for-5 with a double, run scored and three RBI Sunday, tying his season-high marks for hits and RBI. He has now hit safely in four of his last five games, going 7-for-20...Andy Burns has hit safely in all five of his games so far in the month of September, going 8-for-20 with a double and three RBI. He has already exceeded his August hit output when he went 7-for-32 (.219) in 15 games with two doubles and one RBI. This marks Burns' longest hitting streak since hitting safely in six straight games April 16-23...Since July 1, the Dodgers are 11-16 on the road. Over their last 14 road games, the team is 5-9 with five walk-off losses and seven last-at bat losses.

