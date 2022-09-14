Round Rock Falters in Eighth Inning, Drops Series Opener to El Paso

September 14, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (74-62) dropped the series opener to the El Paso Chihuahuas (76-60) on Tuesday night by a final score of 9-4 at Southwest University Park. The loss puts Round Rock 2.0 games back of first place in the Pacific Coast League East Division with only 14 games remaining.

Express reliever RHP Chase Lee (1-1, 6.33) was tagged with the loss after allowing three earned runs on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Chihuahuas reliever RHP Angel Felipe (2-1, 5.17) went home with the win after 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball with no walks or hits and two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

El Paso got on the board in the second inning. 1B Kyle Martin delivered a one-out solo home run to center field and lifted the Chihuahuas to a 1-0 advantage.

Another home run doomed the E-Train in the third inning. With two outs, RF Brandon Dixon drilled a baseball to deep left field and increased the El Paso lead to 2-0.

Round Rock did most of their offensive damage in the fourth frame. C Meibrys Viloria walked to start the inning and DH Yohel Pozo knocked a single to left field as Viloria advanced to third base. Newest member of the E-Train, 1B Blaine Crim, hit a sacrifice fly and cut the Chihuahuas lead to 2-1. 3B Davis Wendzel launched Round Rock to their first lead of the night on a two-run bomb to left field that traveled 388 feet and the Express led 3-2.

The Chihuahuas tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. 2B C.J. Hinojosa led the inning off with a double. Martin singled to right field and tied the game at four as Hinojosa trotted home.

Round Rock took back control in the sixth inning. Pozo doubled to open the inning and Crim singled into left field to give Round Rock a 4-3 lead.

El Paso turned the game upside down with a six-run eighth inning. C Brett Sullivan and SS Matthew Batten singled to start the inning before Hinojosa walked to load the bases. Martin walked to tie the game at four and a wild pitch scored another run to give the Chihuahuas a 5-4 lead. 3B Kervin Pichardo had the biggest hit of the night with a bases clearing single that extended the lead to 8-4. The ninth run of the game scored on a pickoff attempt error that resulted in a 9-4 El Paso lead which stood to be final.

E-Train Excerpts:

1B Blaine Crim made his Triple-A debut on Tuesday night and finished 1-for-3 with two RBI. Crim was transferred to the Round Rock roster from Double-A Frisco earlier today. Between Double-A and Triple-A, he has 93 RBI this season after his two on Tuesday. He is inching closer to his first career 100-RBI season.

DH Yohel Pozo and 3B Davis Wendzel each collected a multi-hit night. Pozo collected three hits while Wendzel had two. Wendzel also added two RBI.

LHP Lucas Jacobsen also made his Triple-A debut after starting the season with Double-A Frisco. Jacobsen was the first arm out of the Round Rock bullpen and he tossed 1.0 inning while allowing one earned run on two hits.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso will play game two of the series at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night. Round Rock RHP Zak Kent (1-0, 0.73) will get the baseball against El Paso RHP Reiss Knehr (4-4, 6.95). First pitch is slated for 7:35 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets are available for purchase or bring your group to Dell Diamond. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.