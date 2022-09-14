Space Cowboys Take Game One in Extras

September 14, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Sugar Land plated the winning run in the bottom of the tenth inning, as they defeated the Salt Lake Bees 4-3. After the Bees could not score the automatic runner from second base in the top of the tenth, Sugar Land moved runner Scott Manea to third and brought him home on a sacrifice fly to right field by Alex De Goti to pick up the win in the first ever game between these two teams and handed Elvis Peguero (4-1) his first loss of the season.

Salt Lake jumped in front in the second inning, as Jack Mayfield belted a two run homer in his first at-bat off of the injured list. Sugar Land would score one in the second and two more in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead before Jake Gatewood crushed his 19th homer of the season in the eighth inning to tie the game at 3-3. Bees' starter Davis Daniel went five and one-third innings and allowed just two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Salt Lake managed just five hits in the game with no one batter having more than one hit.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.