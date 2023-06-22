Tonight's OKC Dodgers Game Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers' scheduled game for tonight, Thursday, June 22 against the Las Vegas Aviators at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Thursday's game will not be rescheduled and the series between the Dodgers and Aviators will continue at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Friday Night Fireworks presented by SpringHill Suites are scheduled to follow the game. The INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series also continues Friday and features Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. These individuals mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the OKC Dodgers' 2023 season, based upon availability. Tickets may be exchanged by emailing tickets@okcdodgers.com or in person at the ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

