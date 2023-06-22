Isotopes' Rally Fall Short in 8-6 Loss

Reno, NV - Similar to game one of the series, the Aces offense exploded in consecutive frames, plating eight runs between the third and fourth innings while the Isotopes offense left 12 on base for a second-straight night in an 8-6 Reno win Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes are a season-low 17 games below .500. Albuquerque has lost 17 of its last 22 contests.

-Albuquerque has lost seven of its last eight games at Greater Nevada Field, dating back to the lone six-game set in 2021.

-The Isotopes have lost the first two games of a series for the third time this season (also: at Round Rock April 25-26 and at Salt Lake May 30-31). The club went on to win game three in the Round Rock series (8-3) but lost the third contest against Salt Lake (7-6, 10 Inn.).

-Albuquerque pitching fanned just four Aces' hitters, tied for the second-fewest (three times) in a game in 2023, one shy of the season-low done twice.

-The Isotopes were charged with an error in their fourth-straight contest, matching the longest streak of the season (also: April 28 - May 2).

-Albuquerque surrendered four runs in both the third and fourth frames. On the year, they've allowed four runs in a frame 23 times.

-Thirty of the Isotopes 44 losses have come at a deficit of three-runs or fewer.

-The Isotopes offense has been held to two or fewer extra base hits in six of the last 10 contests. On the flip side, Albuquerque pitching surrendered two extra bases hits in a game for the sixth time this season.

-Albuquerque left 12 men on base for the second-straight game and the fifth time this year, four shy of the season-high set May 25 vs. Round Rock.

-Cole Tucker went 1-for-5 with a three-run clout, his third of the year. It's his third three-RBI game of the year and first since June 6 vs. Sugar Land. Over his last 14 contests, he is hitting .349 with six doubles, two homers and 14 RBI. Has a three-game hitting streak.

-Jonathan Morales collected two hits and an RBI. It's his 12th multi-hit game of the year and his first since May 25 vs. Round Rock. The two hits tonight are his first knocks since being activated off the Injured List June 17.

-Michael Toglia went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two walks. He has drawn multiple walks in three-straight games for the second time in his career, a career-high (also: May 6-8 with Low-A Spokane). Since June 2, is hitting just .174 (11x63) with two doubles and three homers and no multi-hit efforts. However, he has 16 walks during that span. He also extended his on-base streak to 11, a new season-high.

-Aaron Schunk swatted two singles for his 21st multi-hit effort of the year and to extend his hit streak to seven games. During the stretch his is slashing .379/.438/.448 with two doubles and five RBI. He has four multi-hit games during the streak.

-Trevor Boone went 0-for-3 with an RBI and three strikeouts. He also left six men on base during his at-bats. In 16 June games, he is hitting just .145 (8x55).

-Alan Trejo tallied a double, walk and a run. He has a hit in all four games he's played with the Isotopes this year. However, tonight's double was his first extra-base hit with the club this year.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet for game three of the series Thursday at 7:35 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to send Ben Braymer to the hill while Reno is slated to start Bryce Jarvis.

