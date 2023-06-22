Lopez Gives Bees Wild Walk-Off Win

Jack Lopez delivered a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Salt Lake Bees (35-36) a 10-9 walk-off win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-40) on Thursday night.

The back-and-forth affair was highlighted by three Bees home runs. Brett Phillips hustled around the bases for the 25th inside-the-park home run in franchise history in the third inning, giving Salt lake a 7-5 lead. In the fourth inning, Trey Cabbage slammed a 1-1 pitch off the batter's eye in center for his 20th home run of the season, tying teammate Jo Adell for the Minor League home run lead. The homer also made Cabbage the second member of the 20 homer/20 stolen bases club in Salt Lake franchise history, joining Terry Evans (2009). Two innings later, Adell sliced a homer around the right field foul pole for his 21st home run of the season to take back sole ownership of the home run lead.

Lopez continued his hot streak with a 2-for-5 night that included the decisive walk-off hit. Lopez is 19-for-38 over his last nine games with three home runs and 12 RBI. Chase Silseth got the start for the Bees but did not factor into the decision after allowing five runs over four innings. Gerardo Reyes picked up his third win of the season as he pitched a scoreless ninth to set the stage for the win.

Friday night is Star Wars night at Smith's Ballpark with character appearances and out-of-this-world fun throughout the night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

