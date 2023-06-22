OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 22, 2023

June 22, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Las Vegas Aviators (32-39) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (49-21)

Game #71 of 149/First Half #71 of 74/Home #35 of 74

Pitching Probables: LV-RHP Aaron Wilkerson (3-2, 8.07) vs. OKC-RHP Gavin Stone (2-3, 6.61)

Thursday, June 22, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers have a 2-0 lead in their six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators, which continues at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers are 4-3 through the first seven games of the current homestand and have started a series, 2-0, for the fifth time in 2023.

Last Game: Kole Calhoun homered and the OKC Dodgers pitching staff completed the team's fourth shutout of the season in a 1-0 win against the Las Vegas Aviators Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Seven pitchers were used during a bullpen game and combined to allow four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. Mark Washington pitched a team-high 2.2 innings, while Justin Bruihl (4-0) took the win and Wander Suero picked up his seventh save of the season. The lone run of the game occurred in the fifth inning when Calhoun connected on his first homer since joining OKC out to right field for a 1-0 edge. Like the Aviators, the OKC offense was limited to just four hits.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Gavin Stone (2-3) looks to emerge from a recent rut...Stone most recently pitched June 16 against Salt Lake in OKC, allowing a career-high 10 runs and career-high 11 hits over 3.1 innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. The Bees piled up seven runs and six hits against Stone in the fourth inning alone. He was charged with the loss in the Dodgers' 14-2 defeat...Including his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Stone has allowed 10 or more hits and six or more runs in three of his last four outings...Stone was most recently optioned to OKC May 30 after his second stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his three starts since returning, opponents have tallied 19 runs and 26 hits across 12.0 innings, with nine walks and 17 strikeouts...He made his ML debut May 3 at Dodger Stadium against Philadelphia and has made a total of three starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season...Last season, Stone was named the Los Angeles Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year. He compiled a 1.48 ERA and 9-6 record across 26 games (25 starts) at three levels, starting the season with High-A Great Lakes (six games) before moving up to Double-A Tulsa (14 games) and making his Triple-A debut with OKC Aug. 18. Stone led all pitchers in the Minors in ERA and tied for ninth overall in strikeouts...Entering this season, Stone was tabbed as the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 6 prospect by Baseball America...The Dodgers selected Stone in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Central Arkansas...Tonight is his second start of the season against the Aviators. He recorded his first win of 2023 in Las Vegas April 5, allowing one run and three hits over 5.0 innings. He did not issue a walk and notched five strikeouts.

Against the Aviators: 2023: 7-1 2022: 2-4 All-time: 61-67 At OKC: 28-33

The Dodgers and Aviators meet for their second of two series this season after the teams played April 4-9 in Las Vegas with the Dodgers winning that series, 5-1. Luke Williams led the Dodgers with nine hits and Steven Duggar had seven RBI, including two homers. Jahmai Jones also homered twice in Las Vegas...Three of OKC's wins during the first series were by one-run margins, including a 6-5 win in 10 innings in the series finale...The Aviators won the only series of the 2022 season between the teams July 4-9 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 4-2, during their last trip to OKC. The Aviators outscored OKC, 43-34, while OKC hit eight home runs in the six-game series compared to Las Vegas' six homers...Las Vegas has won three straight season series against OKC, and the Dodgers have not won a season series with Las Vegas since 2015 when they went 3-1. The Dodgers have gone 0-4-2 in season series with the Aviators since...The Aviators have won each of their last two series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, going 9-3 between the 2021-22 seasons. Las Vegas is 3-0-1 in the last four series in Bricktown since 2016, going 14-6 over that span...Tonight OKC looks to win three straight home games in the same series against Las Vegas since a four-game sweep Aug. 1-4, 2006.

Crowning Achievement: The Dodgers clinched the Pacific Coast League's first-half championship last week as well as a playoff berth. By virtue of winning the first half in the split-season format, the Dodgers will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the winner of the second half (or second-place finisher should the Dodgers also win the second half). The International League will do the same, and each Triple-A league champion will advance to Las Vegas for the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game Sept. 30. Last night the Norfolk Tides clinched the first-half title in the International League...This is the first time the PCL season has been split into halves during OKC's Bricktown era. OKC last won a PCL division title in 2018 and the team owns 10 PCL division titles and three PCL conference titles since 1998. OKC will seek its first league championship since 1996 this fall...The first half of the PCL schedule wraps up at the conclusion of this series June 25...Fellow Dodgers affiliates High-A Great Lakes and Single-A Rancho Cucamonga have also clinched first-half division titles. Double-A Tulsa enters today one game out of first place in the Texas League North Division with four games remaining in the half.

Trend Setters: The Dodgers improved to 49-21 overall with last night's win and have the most wins and best winning percentage among all 120 full-season teams in Minor League Baseball. Only the 52-25 Tampa Bay Rays have more wins in affiliated professional baseball, but have played seven more games...OKC is 27-10 since May 9 and has lost consecutive games just once during the 37-game stretch...The Dodgers reached 45 wins in 63 games - faster than any PCL team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The fastest a PCL team has reached 50 wins in a season since 2005 was in 77 games, achieved by the 2015 Dodgers (50-27) and 2011 Sacramento River Cats (50-27)...No other OKC team during the Bricktown era (since 1998) has had fewer than 23 losses through 70 games and no OKC team since 1998 has had fewer than 24 losses through 71 games. The team's best record through 71 games is 47-24 in 2015...OKC is 24-10 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season with an 18-7 mark over their last 25 home games. The team's lone consecutive home losses this season came during the previous series.

Net-Zero: The Dodgers recorded their league-leading fourth shutout victory of the season last night and first since a 7-0 win May 30 against Reno in OKC. The shutout came after opponents had scored at least five runs in six of the previous seven games and in 13 of the previous 17 games, totaling 114 runs (6.7 rpg). In between shutouts, the Dodgers posted a 6.28 ERA and opponents batted .314. They also had not held their opponent scoreless through the first three innings in any of the preceding 17 games...The Dodgers' 1-0 victory last night was the team's second of the season, however the first came in a seven-inning game during Game 2 of a doubleheader April 27 against Sacramento at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Wednesday's win was OKC's first 1-0 victory in a nine-inning game since April 22, 2022 at Sacramento and was also OKC's first 1-0 win at home in a scheduled nine-inning game since May 20, 2016 against Salt Lake. The Dodgers did have a more recent 1-0 victory at home in nine innings against Colorado Springs Aug. 27, 2016, but that was a scheduled seven-inning game that extended into extra innings and finished in nine innings...Yesterday also marked the first 1-0 nine-inning game completed in the PCL this season.

Light Switch Offense: The team's offense has been dramatically up and down over the last eight games. The Dodgers scored just one run last night after scoring 10 runs in Tuesday night's series opener. Last night was the third time in the last six games the Dodgers were held to three or fewer runs, but was just the second time in the last 13 wins that OKC scored fewer than seven runs in a victory...Tuesday night's 10-run output marked the fourth time in the previous seven games the Dodgers reached double digits and the fifth time in the previous nine games. Between June 11 and June 13, the Dodgers scored 41 runs on 38 hits, marking the most combined runs in back-to-back games by the team in the Bricktown era (since 1998). Then between June 14 and June 16, the Dodgers scored a total of five runs while recording 11 total hits. Following that, the Dodgers piled up 14 runs and 11 hits June 17 before being held to three runs and seven hits June 18. They then turned around with 10 runs and 12 hits in their next game Tuesday night. Over the seven-game span entering Wednesday, the Dodgers had scored 65 runs while batting .394 (61x155) in their four wins but scored eight runs while batting .182 (18x99) in the three losses...Including Sunday's three-run output, the Dodgers' offense has been held to three runs or less in each of the team's last four losses, while the Dodgers have scored 10 or more runs in four of their last five wins, as well as in five of their last seven wins. They have also scored at least seven runs in 11 of their last 13 wins, in 13 of their last 16 wins and in 14 of their last 18 wins...Although they have played at least one fewer game than most teams, the Dodgers' 143 runs scored since June 1 are tied for the most in the Minors with fellow PCL team Round Rock.

Rehab Report: Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched a second straight day Wednesday. He retired the side in order with one strikeout during the sixth inning and was credited with a hold. He threw 15 pitches, including nine strikes...Hudson has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Injured List all season due to a left knee injury. On Tuesday, Hudson pitched a scoreless fifth inning with one hit and one strikeout, throwing 12 pitches.

Brigadier Bryson: Bryson Brigman extended his hitting streak to five games last night, going 1-for-2 with a walk. During the streak, Brigman is 8-for-18 at the plate with two doubles and six RBI...In June, Brigman has hit safely in nine of his 11 games, going 17-for-43 (.395) with five extra-base hits, 13 RBI and six runs scored. He has six multi-hit games over the 11-game span.

Dinger Details:The Dodgers have now hit 26 homers over the last 15 games and have gone deep at least once in 13 of the 15 games, with seven multi-homer games during the stretch. Since June 3, OKC's 26 homers are third-most in the league, although they have played at least one fewer game than the PCL's other top teams...On the other hand, the Dodgers have not allowed a home run in each of the last two games. This is only the fourth instance they've gone back-to-back games without giving up a homer, and they have yet to make it three straight at any point this season.

Around the Horn: With last night's win, the Dodgers improved to 16-7 in one-run games. Four of their seven wins against Las Vegas have been by one run, and the Aviators have played the most one-run games in the PCL this season (27)...At 2 hours, 9 minutes, Wednesday was the second shortest nine-inning game of the season for the Dodgers. OKC defeated Sugar Land, 4-2, April 14 in OKC in 2 hours, 6 minutes. Wednesday was the fourth nine-inning game this season to last 2:15 or less...Mark Washington pitched a team-high 2.2 scoreless innings Wednesday and has not allowed a run over his last seven appearances, allowing eight hits and four walks with 15 strikeouts over 16.1 IP. He has completed at least 2.1 innings in five of the seven games...Hunter Feduccia's season-high six-game hitting streak came to an end last night. He went 11-for-21 with four doubles, six RBI, seven walks and seven runs scored during the stretch.

