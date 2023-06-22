Aces Blast Isotopes, 14-6

Reno, NV - Initially, it appeared the Isotopes and Aces were in for a high-scoring Pacific Coast League slugfest on Thursday evening. Michael Toglia and Aaron Schunk clobbered early two-run homers to give Albuquerque the lead, but the visitors were not able to keep pace. Host Reno plated 11 unanswered runs from the fourth through sixth innings, and cruised to a 14-6 victory over the Isotopes at Greater Nevada Field.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has dropped at least three consecutive games for the sixth time this season, and first since a six-game slid from June 7-13.

- Toglia connected on his fourth home run in the last 10 contests. However, he still has not recorded a multi-hit game in June.

- Schunk went deep for the first time since May 31 at Salt Lake, a span of 76 at-bats. It was his sixth extra-base hit of the month after he compiled 16 in May.

- Alan Trejo recorded his first multi-hit game with the Isotopes this season, and has hit safely in all five contests since being optioned.

- Jonathan Morales finished 3-for-4, his fourth three-hit game in 2023 and first since May 7 vs. Sugar Land. He has consecutive multi-hit contests for the second time this season (May 23-25 vs. Round Rock).

- Albuquerque allowed 14 or more runs in a contest for the 10th time this year. It was the first occurrence since May 27, when Round Rock prevailed 14-12 at Isotopes Park. Additionally, this marked the 10th time surrendering 16 or more hits, also the first time since May 27 (16).

- Reno's six-run fourth inning marked the seventh time Albuquerque has allowed six or more tallies in a frame this season, and second time in three nights. The Aces also plated six in the fourth on Tuesday in the opener.

- The Aces finished with seven extra-base hits, the most surrendered by the Isotopes since May 27 vs. Round Rock (11).

- Isotopes starting pitcher Ben Braymer lasted 4.1 innings, giving up 10 runs, although just four were earned. A fielding error sparked the six-run fourth for Reno. It was the fourth time an Albuquerque hurler has allowed double-digits in runs contest this season, and also marked a career-worst for Braymer, the previous being nine on July 15, 2021 for Triple-A Rochester at Syracuse.

- Braymer surrendered 12 hits, tied with Jeff Criswell (May 30 at Salt Lake) for a season-worst allowed by any Isotopes pitcher. It was also the most Braymer has given up in his professional career; the previous most was 10 on three occasions, most recently July 30, 2019 for Triple-A Fresno at Round Rock.

- Riley Pint saw his 8.0 inning scoreless streak (spanning five appearances) come to an end as he surrendered three runs in a full frame. Pint also walked four batters, tying his season-worst from May 4 vs. Sugar Land.

- Fernando Abad allowed a solo homer to Jorge Barrosa in the eighth, just his fourth run relented in 22.1 frames at Triple-A this season. All tallies have come courtesy of the long ball.

- Over the first three games of this series, the teams have combined to walk 39 batters (ABQ 19, RNO 20).

- Albuquerque has lost eight of their last nine games at Greater Nevada Field dating back to June 17, 2021.

- The Isotopes have dropped the first three contests of a set for the second time this season. It also took place at Salt Lake, when Albuquerque ended up losing the first five before avoiding a sweep.

On Deck: Southpaw Ty Blach is scheduled to take the mound for Albuquerque on Friday evening, opposed by Reno starter Konnor Pilkington. First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is set for 7:35 p.m. MT (6:35 PT).

