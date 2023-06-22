Kyle Lewis Rocks Isotopes in Aces' Victory

Reno, NV - Kyle Lewis singled twice, doubled twice, and hit a three-run jack in a 14-6 Reno Aces (41-31) win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (27-45) Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Lewis hit five baseballs in excess of 100 mph in a truly outstanding performance. The 2020 American League Rookie of the Year gave the Aces a 9-6 lead with his three-run shot in the fourth, a monster swing that capped off a six run frame for Reno. Lewis drove in four runs and tallied 10 total bases in the win.

Dominic Canzone continued his exceptional June with a two-run homer in the sixth, his 16th of the season. Canzone has five homers in his last eight games and is chasing down Jo Adell (21) for the Triple-A lead. Jorge Barrosa was great as well with two hits and a solo homer in the eighth, his seventh on the year.

P.J. Higgins drove in two runs in a 3-for-5 effort and Ali Sánchez recorded multiple hits as the Aces went 8-for-16 with runners in scoring position. Reno fought back in the middle innings, scoring 10 unanswered runs to take a 3-0 series lead.

Andrew Saalfrank was tremendous out of Reno's bullpen in his Triple-A debut. The lefty posted two scoreless innings and struck out three in a row in the sixth. Carlos Vargas followed with another scoreless frame and two strikeouts in the eighth, while Tyler Zuber closed it down in the ninth.

The Aces and Isotopes continue their series Friday night at 6:35 p.m PT.

- Kyle Lewis: 5-for-5, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI

- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI

- P.J. Higgins: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI

- Ali Sánchez: 2-for-5, 2 R

- Andrew Saalfrank: 2.0 IP, 0 R/ER, 3 K

- Carlos Vargas: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ER, 2 K

- Tyler Zuber: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ER

The Aces continue their six-game series with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, Friday evening at 6:35 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

