First-Inning Runs Take Down Space Cowboys

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - A six-run first inning was too much to overcome for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-39) in a 7-4 defeat against the Salt Lake Bees (34-37) on Wednesday night at Smith's Ballpark. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Salt Lake opened up a 6-0 advantage in the first on an RBI groundout, a flair single and a grand slam by Jack Lopez. David Hensley replied with a solo home run in the top of the second inning, his third of the year with Sugar Land, making it 6-1. The home run extends Sugar Land's home run streak to 14 consecutive games.

After the six-run first, RHP Kyle McGowin (L, 1-3) still gave the Space Cowboys four innings of work in his start, giving up just one more run on a single in the third.

The Space Cowboys pulled back within striking distance in the top of the sixth. Shay Whitcomb singled with one out in the frame and Quincy Hamilton followed with a two-run homer down the right-field line, his sixth at Triple-A, moving the Space Cowboys to 7-3 deficit.

In the top of the eighth, Marty Costes doubled on the first pitch of the frame and JJ Matijevic and Shay Whitcomb followed with walks to load up the bases. Hamilton brough in a run with a sacrifice fly to deep right field, and another walk to Rylan Bannon put the tying run on base. RHP Zack Weiss (S, 2) entered for Salt Lake and left the bases loaded on a strike out and a flyout, ending the Space Cowboys rally.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series against the Bees on Thursday night when RHP Bryan Garcia (2-4, 6.00) takes the hill against Bees' RHP Chase Silseth (2-1, 1.73) for a 7:35 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

