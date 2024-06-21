Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Sunday

June 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (34-32) and Quad Cities River Bandits (30-35) Friday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at Dow Diamond.

The Loons and River Bandits will play a doubleheader on Sunday, June 23rd. Game one will start at 12:05 pm., with game two 30 minutes after game one concludes. Both games will be seven innings. Tomorrow Saturday, June 22nd, will see the originally scheduled game and start time at 7:05 pm.

It is the fourth doubleheader for Great Lakes in 2024, the first at Dow Diamond. They swept the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday, April 13th, Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday, April 24th, and were swept by the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday, June 2nd.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

