Dragons Drop Second Half Opener at West Michigan on Friday

June 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Grand Rapids, Mich. - Three West Michigan pitchers combined to limit the Dayton Dragons to three hits and Luke Gold hit a three-run home run as the Whitecaps defeated the Dragons 8-1 on Friday night.

The contest was the first game of the Second Half season in the Midwest League's split-season format. The Dragons finished the first half on Thursday with a record of 34-32. All Midwest League teams cleared their records to 0-0 heading into Friday and will play a 66-game second half.

Game Summary :

West Michigan broke a scoreless tie with four runs after two men were out in the third inning, sending nine batters to the plate in the frame. Luke Gold's three-run home run, his 10th homer of the year, with the big hit.

The Dragons responded with a solo home run by Cade Hunter in the top of the fourth. Hunter's homer was his fourth of the season. But West Michigan answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth to take an 8-1 lead. The Dragons had just one hit over the final five innings.

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona (3-4) was charged with the loss. He was outstanding the first time through the West Michigan batting order, retiring eight of nine batters, before allowing six straight batters to reach with two outs in the third inning. Cardona was charged with four earned runs in two and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Easton Sikorski gave the Dragons four and one-third innings of much-needed long relief in support of a badly-shorthanded bullpen. Sikorski allowed four hits and four runs (two were unearned) with no walks and three strikeouts. John Murphy pitched one scoreless inning for the Dragons.

Hunter reached base three times for the Dragons with the home run, a single, and a walk. Ethan O'Donnell's single was the only other hit.

Notes : Hector Rodriguez went 0 for 4 for the Dragons as his 12-game hitting streak came to an end.

Up Next : The Dragons play at West Michigan in the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. T.J. Sikkema (1-2, 5.95) will pitch for the Dragons against West Michigan's Dylan Smith (0-5, 4.33).

The next Dragons home game is Monday, July 1 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3). The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

