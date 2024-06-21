DeLeo Leads Carp to Walk-off Win

June 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT -Friday night was just about perfect for the Sky Carp.

A packed house of 2,291 was into the game from the first pitch, decked out in their Sky Carp Hawaiian shirts.

The pitching staff came through with its usual strong performance, and the offense scored three times in the last two innings to help the Sky Carp to a 4-3 win over the Lugnuts to kick off the second half of the season.

The victory, which was the team's sixth in a row, was capped by Jake DeLeo's one-out single that plated Jorge Caballero in the ninth inning.

The Sky Carp trailed 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning when Johnny Olmstead cracked a two-run homer to knot the score and set up the dramatic finish.

Karson Milbrandt got the start and allowed just one run in five innings. Josh White (1-0) picked up the victory by throwing two scoreless frames.

GAME NOTABLES

* The first 1,000 fans through the gates received a fantastic Hawaiian shirt courtesy of Meridian Direct.

* Joshua Rebeak, decked out in a festive Marlins jersey, performed the National Anthem.

* The Stateline YMCA brought out a group of 650 people to the game, while Prent had a group of 250.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Lansing Lugnuts vs. Sky Carp

WHEN: Saturday, 6:35 p.m.

WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium

PROMOTIONS: Ag Night! Fans can see all sorts of farming equipment in the center field parking lot as we salute all things agriculture!

TICKETS: Seats for games all week available through www.skycarp.com/tickets.

AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on www.skycarp.com/radio with Sky Carp broadcaster Josh Flickinger. The broadcast is also available on the MiLB App.

LIVE TV: The game will be available on a video stream through Bally Live and MLB.TV (subscription required).

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2024

