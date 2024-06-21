Quad Cities' Second-Half Opener Postponed
June 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Midland, Michigan - Tonight's 7:05 p.m. ET game between the River Bandits and the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond has been postponed due to rain. The contest will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 23. Game one is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.
Quad Cities continues its six-game series with Great Lakes tomorrow, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
