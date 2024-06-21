Chiefs Walked-off in Second-Half Opener

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to overcome the Chiefs 6-5 on Friday. Peoria is now 0-1 in the second half and dropped to 26-40 on the year.

Peoria led 5-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but a pair of walks from Tanner Jacobson placed runners at first and second with one out. With a myriad of left-handed batters due, the Chiefs turned to southpaw Nathanael Heredia. A bloop single from pinch-hitter Nate Baez loaded the bases with one out. Then, a sac fly tied the game, 5-5. With two outs and men at the corners, Kevin Maitan grounded to third but a fielding error by Osvaldo Tovalin allowed the winning run to score. Friday's defeat represented Peoria's first loss of the season while leading entering the ninth.

The Chiefs wasted no time getting on the board Friday, loading the bases with one out in the top of the first against Kernels hurler Jeremy Lee. Dakota Harris extended his hit streak to 12 games with a two-run single to right to give the Chiefs a 2-0 lead. Harris has now driven in 16 runs over his last nine games.

Peoria starter Hancel Rincon cruised through the first inning, but surrendered runs in each of the next three. A pair of solo homers and a Rayne Doncon RBI single gave the Kernels a 3-2 lead through four frames.

In the sixth, the Chiefs retook the lead. A Tovalin walk and a Brody Moore double put men at second and third with no one out. Two batters later, William Sullivan delivered a timely knock, a line drive base hit into center propelled the Chiefs back in front, 4-3. The Chiefs added on an additional run via a Payton Eeles fielding error to make it 5-3.

Rincon worked around a walk in the sixth to finish with another quality start, his fifth in his last seven outings. He surrendered just four hits on Friday.

Osvaldo Berrios surrendered a lead-off homer in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to 5-4, but kept the lead in tow heading to the ninth inning.

Following Thursday's cancellation, Game Four of the now five-game series is scheduled for Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Brycen Mautz will start for the Chiefs.

