Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (6:35 PM at West Michigan)

June 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, June 21, 2024 l Game # 1 (67)

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (0-0, 34-32) at West Michigan Whitecaps (0-0, 31-35)

RH Ryan Cardona (3-3, 4.28) vs. RH Jaden Hamm (1-1, 2.13)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliates of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of the Second Half season. This is the fourth game of a six-game series. ALL MWL TEAMS BEGIN A 66-GAME SECOND HALF TONIGHT.

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3).

The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

Streaks : The Dragons have won three straight games and five of their last six. The Dragons are 21-13 (.618) over their last 34 games.

Last Game: Thursday : Dayton 7, West Michigan 1. Dragons pitchers Jose Franco, Joseph Menefee, and Pedro Alfonseca combined to scatter six hits and allow no walks while striking out 10. Carlos Jorge's two-run single in the third inning gave the Dragons the lead.

Current Series (June 18-23 at West Michigan) : Dayton is 3-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .242 batting average (24 for 99); 6.7 runs/game (20 R, 3 G); 4 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 3.00 ERA (27 IP, 9 ER); 0 errors.

First Half Recap : The Dragons finished the First Half season with a record of 34-32, tied for second place in the East Division. Top Dayton hitters in the first half were Hector Rodriguez (.310, 5 HR, 13 2B), Jay Allen II (.890 OPS; .271, 9 HR, 18 SB), Sal Stewart (.808 OPS, .269, 7 HR, 34 RBI), and Cam Collier (.239, 11 HR, 44 RBI). Top pitchers were Rhett Lowder (2-0, 2.49 ERA, 25.1 IP), Luis Mey (7 Sv, 2.63 ERA, 24 IP), Jared Lyons (3-1, 2.82 ERA, 38.1 IP), John Murphy (1.53 ERA, 3 Sv, 17.2 IP), and Javi Rivera (5-2, 4.09 ERA, 50.2 IP, 62 SO).

Team Notes

Since May 12 (34 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.71 ERA, ranking first in the MWL over that time period.

The Dragons are 10-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 21-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,034).

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez over his last 26 games (since May 22) is batting .355 (38 for 107) with one home run, four doubles, one triple, and four RBI.

Rodriguez has hit safely in 12 straight games, the Dragons longest hitting streak of 2024. Rodriguez is batting .375 (18 for 48) during the streak. Jack Rogers had two 12-game hitting streaks in 2023. The last Dayton player to surpass that total was Elly De La Cruz (13 straight in 2022).

Jay Allen II has recorded 13 hit by pitches. The club record is 17 by three players, including Blake Dunn in 2023 (Dunn played in only 47 games).

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last nine outings: 13 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 20 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last eight outings: 11 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 19 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Joseph Menefee over his last eight outings: 12.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 20 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, June 22 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (1-2, 5.95) at West Michigan RH Dylan Smith (0-5, 4.33)

Sunday, June 23 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-0, 0.00) at West Michigan TBA

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

