Kernels Walk-off Chiefs 6-5, Open Second Half 1-0

June 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Kevin Maitan grounded a ball to third that was misplayed by Chiefs' third basemen Osvaldo Tovilan, allowing the game-winning run to score in a 6-5 Cedar Rapids win.

To open up the second half of the season, Peoria got on the board first in the top of the first inning. With one out a Won-Bin Cho single followed by two walks loaded the bases. The next batter, Dakota Harris, then opened up the scoring with a two-single to put the Chiefs on top 2-0.

Over the next three innings, Cedar Rapids rallied to take the lead. First, in the second, Kevin Maitan ripped a solo home run to cut the deficit to 2-1.

In the third, Ricardo Olivar lifted a one-out double, and two batters later came home to score on a Rayne Doncon RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

To lead off the fourth inning, Jay Harry crushed a solo homer to center field to put the Kernels on top 3-2.

That stayed the score until the top of the sixth when the Chiefs grabbed the lead back. A walk followed by a Brody Moore double put the first two runners of the inning in scoring position. After the next batter grounded out, William Sullivan lifted Peoria back on top 4-3 with a two-run single. Later in the frame, a pair of walks loaded the bases, and an error plated a third run of the frame to make the lead two runs again at 5-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Payton Eeles cranked his first Cedar Rapids home run over the wall in center to again cut the Peoria lead back down to one at 5-4.

Entering the bottom of the ninth, Cedar Rapids still trailed 5-4. Walks by Olivar and Doncon, followed by a Nate Baez pinch-hit single, loaded the bases with just one out. Harry tied the game on a sacrifice fly, and with two outs, Maitan grounded one to third under the glove of Tovalin into left field, plating the game-winning run in the 6-5 walk-off win.

Ricardo Olivar picked up the win, retiring all six batters he faced as the Kernels improve to 38-27 and start off the second of the season 1-0. Game two of the second half is set for tomorrow at 6:35, with Ty Langenberg on the mound for the Kernels opposite Brycen Mautz.

