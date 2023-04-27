Tonight's Game Postponed

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tonight's (4/27) game has been postponed due to heavy rain received throughout the day, unplayable field conditions, and the impending weather. The game will be made up on Saturday, April 29 as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:15 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and tickets for Saturday's game will be good for both games of the doubleheader. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Tickets from tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2023 Lookouts home game and can be exchanged by phone by calling 423-267-4849 or by email at [email protected]. Fans are encouraged to include their name, order number, and the new game date in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.

The makeup date for Pilgrim's Most Improved Students will be Thursday, May 18. Anyone who purchased tickets as part of the Most Improved Student Program can exchange tonight's tickets for that game. Students will be receiving new tickets through their school.

The Lookouts Team Store is open for business Monday to Friday 9 am to 5 pm. Fans are encouraged to check out the lineup of gear available.

